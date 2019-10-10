September 5
1 -- A 2005 Mercury Mountaineer and a 2012 Toyota Highlander collided in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
September 6
2 -- A 2010 Buick Lacrosse and a 2013 Honda CRV collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $9,500 in damages.
September 10
3 -- A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Devils Glen Road and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
4 -- A 2016 Dodge Durango and a 2000 Dodge Stratus collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
September 12
5 -- Cash, valued at $120, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
6 -- Tiffany Lynn Miller, 29, no address listed, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of providing false identification information; assault causing injury of peace officers and others; interference with official acts; fifth-degree theft; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of fictitious license, card, or form; and an intrastate warrant.
7 -- A 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2013 Lexus ES 350 collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $7,500 in damages.
September 13
8 -- Tamika Lakisha Ferrell, 32, 501 W. 3rd St., Apt. 410, Davenport, was arrested in the 400 block of 21st Street on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse.
9 -- Marcus Ferrell, 33, 501 W. 3rd St., Apt. 410, Davenport, was arrested in the 400 block of 21st Street on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse.
10 -- Fraudulent charges, valued at $350, were reported in the 3500 block of Chateau Knoll.
11 -- A 2014 Toyota Camry and a 2011 Honda Pilot collided in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $600 in damages.
12 -- A 1999 Chrysler Town & Country and a 2017 Kia Sportage collided in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
September 14
13 -- Michael David Gerdts, 26, 2250 West Columbia Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
14 -- A 2012 Lincoln MKX and a 2017 Toyota Tundra collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $600 in damages.
15 -- A 2020 Kia Soul and a 2012 Dodge Avenger collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 13th Street, resulting in $27,500 in damages.
September 15
16 -- A bicycle, valued at $500, was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Bellevue Avenue.
17 -- A 2005 Dodge Mangum and a 2018 Toyota Rav4 collided at Spruce Hills Road and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
18 -- A 2013 Ford Mustang and a 2016 Kia Sorento collided at Heather Lane and Parkway Drive, resulting in $1,150 in damages.
September 16
19 -- Cash and equipment, no damage total listed, was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.
20 -- Scott Allan Yanda, 49, 6185 Bur Oaks Lane, Naples, Florida, was arrested in the 2800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled.
21 -- Cash, valued at $635, was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Elmore Avenue.
22 -- A 2018 Volkswagen Passat and a 2016 Mack semi-truck collided at State Street and 10th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
September 17
23 -- Attempted identity theft, no damage valued listed, was reported in the 4300 block of Tahoe Court.
24 -- Amanda Kay Coutteau, 32, 2016 Washington St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of providing false identification information.
25 -- Gregory Lee Holland, 44, 4532 13th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, drug possession/delivery, and an interstate warrant.
26 -- A 2014 Chrysler Town & Country and a 2014 Ford F150 collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $13,000 in damages.
September 18
27 -- Fraud, valued at $100, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
28 -- A 2007 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Kimberly Road and Calvert Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
29 -- A 2006 Nissan Quest and a 2015 Kia Soul collided at Grant Street and 18th Street, resulting in $4,500 in damages.
30 -- A 2009 Ford Expedition and a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $400 in damages.
31 -- A 2005 Ford F350 and a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Middle Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
September 19
32 -- Kanaujiya Shrestha, 29, 390 East Kimberly Road, Apt. 172, Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of State Street on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to person under age.
33 -- Jessica Anne Schutters, 38, 1547 W. 4th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2200 block of Falcon Avenue on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to person under age.
34 -- Teri Schrodt, 38, 1138 State St., was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to person under age.
35 -- A 2005 Honda Pilot and a 2013 Dodge Durango collided at 18th Street and Echodale, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
36 -- A 2018 GMC Terrain and a 2016 Ford Transit collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
37 -- Joseph Michael Talbot, 22, 181 Riverview Lane, LeClaire, was arrested in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to person under age.
38 -- Ginger Rae Nelson, 63, was arrested in the 2100 block of State Street on suspicion of supplying alcohol to a person under age.
September 20
39 -- A 2005 Toyota Highlander and a 1994 Ford Ranger collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
40 -- A 1997 Chevrolet C1500 collided with a light pole in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
41 -- A 2018 Dodge Ram and at 2015 Dodge Ram collided at Interstate 80 Middle Road ramp, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
September 21
42 -- Devin Kenneth Day, 27, 1003 21st St., Apt. 7, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of fifth-degree criminal mischief and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
43 -- A 2015 Ford F15 and a 2013 Ram truck 1500 collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $12,000 in damages.
44 -- Joseph Matthew Cole, 29, 4 Mano Drive, Eldridge, was arrested in the 1500 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
September 23
45 -- Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 2700 block of Cypress Drive.
