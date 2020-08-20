Crime watch

8. Keys and a key fob, valued at $205, were reported stolen in the 1600 block of 23rd Street.

9. A GMC automobile, valued at $11,000, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.

July 23

10. A 2011 Ford Fusion collided with a mailbox in the 5500 block of Willmeyer Drive, resulting in $4,500 in damage.

July 24

11. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 3300 block of Maplecrest Road.

July 25

12. Tools, clothes, and miscellaneous items, valued at $55, were reported stolenin the 2100 block of State Street.

13. Cash, valued at $2, was reported stolen in the 5800 block of Vanderginst Court.

14. A garage door opener, valued at $20, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Andrew Court.

15. A cell phone, various cards, and a 2019 Honda Odyssey, valued at $49,200, were all reported stolen in the 3200 block of Quail Ridge Road.

July 26