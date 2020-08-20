Crime watch

June 22
1. Sebastian Landrum, 18, 24895 179th Street, Pleasant Valley, was arrested in the 4800 block of Blackhawk Trail Court on suspicion of first degree theft of a motor vehicle and first degree burglary.
July 14
2. Cash, valued at $8,400, was reported stolen in the 1500 block of State Street.
July 16
3. Vehicle title, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
July 18
4. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 900 block of Pius Lane.
July 20
5. Fraudulent charges, valued at $300, were reported in the 5000 block of Coachman Court.
July 21
6. A 2007 Honda CRV and a 2009 Chevrolet HHR collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Summit Hills Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
July 22
7. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,810.77, was reported in the 2500 block of Bayberry Court.
8. Keys and a key fob, valued at $205, were reported stolen in the 1600 block of 23rd Street.
9. A GMC automobile, valued at $11,000, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
July 23
10. A 2011 Ford Fusion collided with a mailbox in the 5500 block of Willmeyer Drive, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
July 24
11. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 3300 block of Maplecrest Road.
July 25
12. Tools, clothes, and miscellaneous items, valued at $55, were reported stolenin the 2100 block of State Street.
13. Cash, valued at $2, was reported stolen in the 5800 block of Vanderginst Court.
14. A garage door opener, valued at $20, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Andrew Court.
15. A cell phone, various cards, and a 2019 Honda Odyssey, valued at $49,200, were all reported stolen in the 3200 block of Quail Ridge Road.
July 26
16. Various cards and a wallet, valued at $45, were reported stolen in the 3700 block of Deer Springs Drive.
17. A 2011 Honda Odyssey and a 2004 Jeep Wrangler collided at Beavers Meadow Lane and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
18. Cash and food, valued at $43.64, were reported stolen in the 1600 block of Grant Street.
July 27
19. A 2007 Saturn Outlook and a 2018 Lexus NX 300 collided at Central Avenue and 23rd Avenue, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
20. A 2007 Toyota Cruiser and a 2005 Kawasaki Motorcycle collided in the 2800 block of State Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
21. Melissa Ann Riojas, 41, 3706 Esplanade Avenue, apt. 3, Davenport, was arrested at 17th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
July 28
22. Lamont Lee Stepheny, 32, 2714 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, first offense operating while intoxicated and an intrastate warrant.
23. A 2018 Toyota Prius and a pedestrian collided at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
24. A 1999 Dodge Ram collided with mailboxes in the 5600 block of Barcelona Avenue, resulting in $4,200 in damage.
July 30
25. Robert Wayne Coats, 49, 2715 Magnolia Drive, was cited at Parkway Drive and Middle Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
26. Fraud, damage totaling $5,004, was reported in the 3200 block of Bear Tooth Court.
27. A 2005 Ford F150 and a 2014 Chevrolet collided at Eastberry Court and 18th Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage. (No model listed for Chevrolet.)
28. A 2006 Toyota Corolla and a 2015 Toyota RAV 4 collided at 23rd Street and Oak Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
29. A 1999 Ford Mustang collided with mailboxes at Davis Street and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $1,700 in damage.
July 31
30. A Toyota RAV 4, valued at $6,000, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Brown Street.
31. Mariah Celeste Ramsey, 24, 2822 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
Aug. 1
32. Erica Marie Tingle, 42, 1535 Parklane Drive, was arrested in the 1500 block of Parklane Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts, third degree harassment, simple trespass, and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 2
33. Household goods, valued at $440, were reported stolen in the 5900 block of State Street.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!