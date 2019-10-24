September 12
1 -- A vehicle part, valued at $800, was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Depot Street.
September 14
2 -- Kristen Marie Carney, 55, 2900 Middle Road, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fifth-degree theft.
September 16
3 -- Cash, valued at $180, was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
4 -- Fraudulent withdrawal, valued at $713.23, was reported in the 2800 block of AAA Court.
September 18
5 -- Fraud, valued at $100, was reported in the 700 block of Middle Road.
September 19
6 -- Jacob Edward Lee, 25, 5001 Sheridan Street, Apt. 113, Davenport, was cited in the 5000 block of Competition Drive on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to person under age.
September 21
7 -- Scott Allan Yanda, 49, 2416 Arlington Street, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fraud, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fourth-degree theft.
8 -- Troy Tumey, 48, 1518 Middle Road, was arrested in the 1600 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
September 22
9 -- A 2004 Honda Element and a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic collided in the 2900 block of Maplecrest Road, resulting in $12,500 in damages.
September 23
10 -- Autumn Janell Shepard, 34, 1845 Cody St., was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
September 24
11 -- Merchandise, valued at $2,267.83, was reported stolen in the 3400 block of Middle Road.
12 -- A 2016 Honda Accord, a 2006 Ford F150, and a 2013 BMW X3 all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $12,000 in damages.
13 -- A bicycle and tools, valued at $745, were reported stolen in the 600 block of 6th Street.
14 -- A 2004 Jaguar XJ8 and a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 56th Avenue and Falcon Drive, resulting in $10,500 in damages.
September 25
15 -- A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Ford Edge collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
16 -- Fraudulent withdrawal, valued at $19,800, was reported in the 3000 block of Holiday Court.
September 26
17 -- A 2006 Western Star cement truck and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Middle Road and Competition Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
18 -- A 2014 Lincoln MKZ and a 2008 Mazda CX-7 collided at Interstate 74 last Iowa Exit, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
19 -- Daniel Bryan Mapel, 38, 1231 Devils Glen Road, was arrested in the 1200 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of domestic abuse simple assault and an intrastate warrant.
20 -- A 2010 Chevrolet Impala and a 2015 Chrysler 300 collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
September 27
21 -- A 2012 Toyota Prius, a 2016 Ford Explorer, a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, and a 2012 Jeep Wrangler all collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $20,000 in damages.
September 28
22 -- A 2011 Buick Enclave and a 2018 Hyundai Tucson collided at Interstate 74 State Street exit, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
September 29
23 -- William Sullivan, 32, 515 26th St., was arrested in the 1500 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
24 -- A 2018 Honda CRV and a 2016 Volkswagen Passat collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
25 -- A 2007 GMC Sierra and a 2998 Nissan Altima collided at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $3,100 in damages.
September 30
26 -- Burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, no valued listed, was reported in the 2500 block of Navajo Drive.
October 1
27 -- A 2012 Ford Escape and a 2008 Dodge Caliber collided at Grant Street and 16th Street, resulting in $1,475 in damages.
October 2
28 -- A 2014 Honda Pilot and a 2011 Ford Escape collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
29 -- A 2006 Nissan Maxima and a 2001 Toyota Sequoia collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,200 in damages.
30 -- A 2018 International Tractor and a pedestrian collided in the 200 block of 36th Street, resulting in no damage to the vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis Occupational Health.
31 -- Tools, valued at $1,700, were reported stolen in the 2000 block of Plum Tree Road.
October 4
32 -- A 2008 Ford Fusion, a 2001 Honda Civic, and a 1998 Honda Accord collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
