Crime Watch

15. A 2015 Lexus LS460 and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Tech Drive and Victoria Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.

16. Cash, electronics, papers, and miscellaneous items, valued at $1,150, were reported stolen at 900 Devils Glen Road.

17. A 2013 Ford F250 and a 2016 GLAV Bus collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $2,005 in damage.

18. A 2001 Honda Civic and a 2004 Jeep Cherokee collided at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $500 in damage.

February 23

19. A 2016 Honda Pilot and a 2018 Nissan Rogue collided at the 2400 block of 18th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

20. A 2004 Pontiac Bonneville and a 2019 Lincoln MKZ collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $18,000 in damage.

February 25

21. A 2006 Ford Explorer and a 2004 Toyota Tacoma collided at 21st Street and Edgewood Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

22. A 2019 Ford Mustang collided with a building and transformer at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $43,000 in damage.