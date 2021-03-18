Crime Watch

February 9
1. A 2012 Ford Escape and a 2004 Honda Odyssey collided at the 800 block of Hillside Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
February 11
2. Angelo Waters, 33, 1214 West 6th Street, Davenport, was cited at 1000 State Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
February 12
3. A 2007 Ford Focus and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
February 13
4. Rhenn Colby Atwell, 30, 3200 Sunburst Drive, was arrested at North Willow Court on suspicion of stalking/violation of protective order, second degree attempted burglary, contempt, and fifth degree criminal mischief.
February 14
5. Cash, valued at 200, was reported stolen at 900 Spruce Hills Drive. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $634.02, was also reported.
February 16
6. A 2015 Chrysler 200 and a 2020 Toyota SUV collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
February 17
7. A 2010 Ford Focus and a 2011 Mercedes ML350 collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5500 in damage.
8. A fraudulent check, valued at $31.17, was reported at 23 Tower Lane.
9. Vernon Todd Mink, 53, 430 30th Avenue, Moline, was cited at 1700 Grant Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
February 19
10. Fraud by check, valued at $600, was reported at 1500 Parklane Drive.
11. A wallet and miscellaneous cards, valued at $15, were reported stolen at 2300 Kingsway Drive.
February 20
12. Joseph Clayton Kendall, 40, 2950 Hawthorne Drive, apt. 319, was arrested a 2900 Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
February 21
13. A 1999 Ford Ranger and a 2017 Honda Accord collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,034 in damage.
14. Robert Duane Newton, 32, 2532 North Howell Street, Davenport, was cited at Middle Road and Interstate 74 on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
February 22
15. A 2015 Lexus LS460 and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Tech Drive and Victoria Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
16. Cash, electronics, papers, and miscellaneous items, valued at $1,150, were reported stolen at 900 Devils Glen Road.
17. A 2013 Ford F250 and a 2016 GLAV Bus collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $2,005 in damage.
18. A 2001 Honda Civic and a 2004 Jeep Cherokee collided at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
February 23
19. A 2016 Honda Pilot and a 2018 Nissan Rogue collided at the 2400 block of 18th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
20. A 2004 Pontiac Bonneville and a 2019 Lincoln MKZ collided at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $18,000 in damage.
February 25
21. A 2006 Ford Explorer and a 2004 Toyota Tacoma collided at 21st Street and Edgewood Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
22. A 2019 Ford Mustang collided with a building and transformer at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $43,000 in damage.
23. A 2019 Nissan Altima and a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $300 in damage.
February 26
24. A 2011 Ford F550 collided with a parking pole at 3500 Belmont Road, resulting in $50 in damage.
February 28
25. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported at 1200 23rd Street.
26. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported at 3400 Central Avenue.
27. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2,000, was reported at 900 State Street.
28. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $6,500, was reported at 6700 Jakes Lane.
29. A 2016 Honda Odyssey and a 2018 Ford F150 collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
March 1
30. Fraud by credit card, valued at $8,299.47, was reported at 3600 53rd Avenue.
31. A phone, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 3800 Tanglefoot Lane.
32. A 2007 Toyota Camry and a 2015 Toyota Highlander collided at 2700 Marigil Lane, resulting in $700 in damage.
33. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $750, was reported at 4300 18th Street.