Crime watch

May 12
1 A 2018 Toyota Camry and a 2012 Honda Accord collided at 24th Street and Central Park, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
May 19
2 A hit and run crash, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 2700 block of Central Avenue.
May 25
3 Credit cards and a wallet, valued at $50, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road.
4 Electronics and a wallet, valued at $145, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road.
5 Credit cards and a wallet, valued at $300, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Chateau Knoll.
May 26
6 Joshua Michael Hill, 42, 1845 Cody St., was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
May 27
7 License plates, valued at $40, were reported stolen in the 6900 block of Valley Drive.
8 A 2010 Chevrolet Suburban collided with a 2020 GMC Yukon at Middle Road and Middle Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
9 A radio and key, valued at $210, were reported stolen in the 4100 block of Depot Street.
10 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $75, was reported in the 4100 block of Depot Street.
11 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $4,200, was reported in the 4100 block of Depot Street.
12 A 2008 Ford F350, valued at $10,000, was reported stolen in the 4100 block of Depot Street.
13 A 2008 Chevrolet Impala, a 2017 Ford F250, and a 2006 Ford Econoline collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
May 28
14 Thomas Jason Ruchotzke, 40, 2220 Mississippi Blvd., apt. 6, was arrested in the 2200 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief.
15 Michael Alvarado, 23, 3353 East Ridge Drive, was cited in the 1400 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
16 A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $7,500, was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ridge Court.
17 Joshua Michael Hill, 42, 1845 Cody St., was cited in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
18 Statues, valued at $1,150, were reported stolen in the 3400 block of Maple Glen Drive.
19 Car parts, valued at $900, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive.
20 A 2012 Ford Fusion collide with a pedestrian bridge at Middle Road and Parkway Drive, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
May 29
21 Jesse James Noppe, 27, no address given, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
May 30
22 Elizabeth Anne Pentland, 33, 814 5th Avenue, Dewitt, Iowa, was arrested at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
23 Cash and a firearm, valued at $678, were reported stolen in the 1400 block of Grapler Court.
24 A 2017 Jeep Renegade was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 80 SW ramp, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
25 A 2012 Ford E-350 and a 2009 Buick Lucerne collided in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
May 31
26 Tools, valued at $15,200, were reported stolen in the 2800 block of Forest Grove Drive.
June 1
27 A 2019 Ford F150, a 2011 Toyota Tacoma, and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee all collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
