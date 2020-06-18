Crime watch

9 A radio and key, valued at $210, were reported stolen in the 4100 block of Depot Street.

10 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $75, was reported in the 4100 block of Depot Street.

11 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $4,200, was reported in the 4100 block of Depot Street.

12 A 2008 Ford F350, valued at $10,000, was reported stolen in the 4100 block of Depot Street.

13 A 2008 Chevrolet Impala, a 2017 Ford F250, and a 2006 Ford Econoline collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $10,000 in damage.

May 28

14 Thomas Jason Ruchotzke, 40, 2220 Mississippi Blvd., apt. 6, was arrested in the 2200 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief.

15 Michael Alvarado, 23, 3353 East Ridge Drive, was cited in the 1400 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.

16 A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $7,500, was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ridge Court.

17 Joshua Michael Hill, 42, 1845 Cody St., was cited in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.