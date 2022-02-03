Crime watch

December 28

1. Marshall Zobaida, 23, 975 39th Street, was arrested at the 3900 block of State Street on suspicion of third degree theft

2. A 2019 Chevrolet Sonic struck a cable guard barrier at the 301 mile marker of Interstate 80, resulting in $3,000 in damage

December 30

3. A 2017 Toyota Corolla and a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $27,000 in damage. A sign post was also struck, resulting in $300 in damage

4. Loose change and disposable lighters, valued at $11, and a vehicle door window broken, valued at $200, was reported at the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive

January 3

5. A hit and run was reported at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway

January 4

6. Fraud/bad checks was reported at the 1600 block of Tanglefoot Lane

January 5

7. Indecent exposure was reported at the 4800 block of Competition Drive

8. Lucas Austin McKenzie, 26, 3015 Westwood Road, was arrested at the 3000 block of Westwood Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and possession of a controlled substance

9. Alexis Elizabeth Anthony, 22, 3015 Westwood Road, was arrested at the 3000 block of Westwood Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance

January 7

10. Carrie Sue Roberson, 44, 1610 S. 11th Avenue, Eldridge, was arrested at the 3600 block of Sunny Hill Drive on suspicion of trespassing

11. Marvin Keith Buchanan 42, no address given, was arrested at the 100 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of third degree burglary, interference with official acts, possession of burglary tools and second degree theft

12. Erik A Lambert, 37, 621 N. 1st Avenue, East Moline, was arrested at the 100 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of third degree burglary, second degree theft and possession of burglary tools

January 8

13. A 2005 Toyota Highlander and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala collided at the 700 block of 15th Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage

January 9

14. A 2017 Nissan Pathfinder collided with a light pole at the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage

15. A hit and run was reported at the 20 block of Sutton Court

16. A 2007 Nissan Altima, a 2009 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Kia Sorento collided at the 3200 block of Johnathan Avenue, resulting in $8,200 in damage

17. A 2011 Toyota RAV4 and a 2015 Mazda CX-5 collided at the 3500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage

January 10

18. A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2016 Jeep Ranger collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,500 in damage

19. A 2016 Ford Escape and a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox collided at the 1600 block of Grant Street, resulting in $7,500 in damage

20. Fraud/bad checks was reported at the 2000 block of Ashford Road

21. Susan Kay Williams, 63, 327 South 4th Street, LeClaire, was arrested at the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of public intoxication

January 11

22. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $11,000 in damage

23. A 2006 Pontiac G6 and a 2006 Pontiac G6 collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $700 in damage

24. A 2016 Ford Explorer and a 2013 Honda Accord collided at Ridge Point and Katie Lane and Belmont Road, resulting in $5,200 in damage

25. Marc Richardson, 32, 715 W. 11th Street, Davenport, was arrested at East Locust Street and East Kimberly Road on suspicion of eluding, driving while license denied, suspended or cancelled, turning from improper lane and failure to obey a traffic control device

26. Clayton Thomas Reed, 28, 2707 Magnolia Drive, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft

27. A 2020 Ford F350 and a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix collided at State Street and 18th Street, resulting in $200 in damage

January 12

28. A 2014 Nissan Maxima and a 2016 Volkswagon Golf collided at Isle Casino and Hotel parking garage, resulting in $500 in damage

29. A 2015 Ford Fiesta and a 1994 Mazda B4000 collided at the 2400 block of Maplecrest Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage

30. A Buick Lacrosse and a 2015 BMW X5 collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $600 in damage

January 13

31. An iPad, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen from the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive

32. Vandalism, resulting in $1,119 in damage, was reported at the 900 block of Pius Lane

33. A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2016 Ford Fusion collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage

January 14

34. A 2013 Honda Accord and a 2020 Volkswagon Jetta collided at 26th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage

35. A 2002 Lexus RX 300 and a 2015 Mazda CX-5 collided at the 1700 block of State Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage

36. A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country and a 2021 Honda Passport collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $7,500 in damage

37. A hit and run was reported at the 3200 block of Crow Creek Road

38. Kaleya Monea Veyonce Young, 20, 1906 E. 38th Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft, intrastate warrant and providing false identification information

January 15

39. Theft of a motor vehicle valued over $10,000 and third degree burglary was reported at the 3500 block of El Dorado Drive

January 16

40. A 2015 Toyota Prius and a 2018 Jeep Wrangler collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $3,600 in damage

January 18

41. Theft of a 1996 Dodge Ram, valued at $4,000, was reported at the 2300 block of Grant Street

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0