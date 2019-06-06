April 24
1 Brinn Michael Bell, 26, 2109 23rd Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 300 block of 17th Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 26
2 Forgery, totaling $50, was reported in the 2400 block of 53rd Avenue.
May 2
3 A firearm, valued at $750, was reported stolen in the 5600 block of Valley Drive.
May 3
4 James Jacob Cunningham, 26, 2404 State St., apt 9, was arrested in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, and disorderly conduct.
May 4
5 Christopher McKenzie, 42, 1811 28th Ave., East Moline, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and simple trespass.
May 6
6 Electronics, valued at $260, were reported stolen in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.
May 7
7 A 2013 Toyota Camry and a 2015 GMC Sierra collided at State and 16th streets, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
8 A 2002 Ford F250 and a 2014 Toyota Camry collided at Hawthorne and Hillside drives, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
May 8
9 A 2012 Toyota Camry and a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
10 Michele Turner, 54, 2367 North 850 Ave., Neponset, Illinois, was arrested in the 1100 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
May 10
11 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $175, was reported in the 800 block of Lincoln Road.
12 Fraud, valued at $3,200, was reported in the 1300 block of 19th Street.
13 Amari Cherise Powell, 21, 2040 4th St., was arrested in the 1100 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
14 Bailey Renee Yoder, 21, 2908 Linden Lane, was arrested at 18th Street and Brookside Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
May 11
15 A 2017 Nissan Maxima collided with a pole and sign at Holmes Street and 6th Street, resulting in $56,250 in damage.
16 Aubrie O’Haver, 25, 3216 Indian Road, Davenport, was arrested at 12th and Brown streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked.
May 12
17 A 2009 Ford Explorer and a 2005 Ford Escape collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
18 A 2001 Toyota Camry and a 2003 Ford Ranger collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $700 in damage.
19 Jewelry, bank cards, a wallet, and purse, valued at $330, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $350, was also reported.
20 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
21 A 2008 Ford Focus was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 26th and State streets, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
May 13
22 A 2005 Pontiac G6 and a 2013 Mazda CX9 collided at Hillcrest Avenue and Olympia Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
23 A 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle, a 2008 Ford Edge, and a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze collided in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,600 in damage.
May 14
24 Tools, valued at $800, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
25 A 2001 Honda CRV and a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Spruce Hills and Windsor drives, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
May 15
26 A 2005 Ford 500 and a 2018 Honda Accord collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
27 A trailer, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
28 A 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse and a 2003 Lexus GX470 collided at Crow Creek Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
29 A 2013 GMC Sierra collided with a pedestrian in the 900 block of 23rd Street. The pedestrian's condition was not reported. The vehicle had in $300 in damage.
30 Tools, valued at $125, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Cody Street.
May 16
32 A 1990 Mazda MX-5 and a 2013 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Devils Glen Road and Jonathan Avenue, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
33 A 2015 Lexus RX 350 and a 2016 Jeep Cherokee collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
May 17
34 A 2012 Ford Escape and a 2016 Kia Soul collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
35 Fraud, valued at $12,000, was reported in the 2700 block of Willow Drive.
36 Dennis Hughes, Sr., 34, 2703 Farnam St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of simple trespass.
37 A 2011 Ford Flex, keys, and sporting equipment, valued at $30,275, were reported stolen in the 400 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
38 A 2012 Infiniti G37 and a 2017 Jeep Wrangler collided in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
39 A charge cord, wallet, and credit card, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
May 18
40 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road.
41 Destiny Rene Lowe, 24, 1812 18th St., was arrested in the 1800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of simple assault.
42 Michael James Manion, 57, 2533 Brambleberry Court, was arrested in the 2500 block of 18th Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
43 A 2015 GMC Sierra and a 2006 Ford Fusion collided in the 2500 block of 18th Street, resulting in $200 in damage.
May 22
44 A 2007 GMC Yukon Denali and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee collided at State and 18th streets, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
