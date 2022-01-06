Crime Watch

December 21
1. A 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2019 Honda CIV collided at Greenbriar and Davenshire drives, resulting in $18,000 damage.
2. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2021 Mercedes GLB 250 collided at Devil's Glen Road and Summertree Avenue, resulting in $18,000 damage.
December 20
3. A 2006 Ford Taurus SEL and a 2017 Hyundai S0N collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4,000 damage.
4. A 2014 Ford Focus and a 2005 Chevrolet TBZ collided at Devil's Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $14,000 damage.
December 19
5. Ronald Hitchcock, 43, 2729 Bellevue Ave., was cited with driving while barred at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive.
6. A 2002 Honda CRV was burglarized near the intersection of Sutton Place and Sutton Court, causing about $6,000 in damage.
7. Noel Joseph Melvin, 33, 1830 E. 31st St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft. Nine cans of dog and cat food, valued at less than $50, were reported stolen.
8. Steven Delbert Fox, 32, 4511 Ripley St., Davenport, was cited with driving while barred in the 900 block of Middle Road.
December 18
9. Sara Kathleen Pace, 31, 2432 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 2400 block of Cypress Drive on suspicion of willful injury causing serious injury.
10. Iowa license plates were recovered in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive.
11. A woman's wallet, debit card, an Iowa driver's license and $40 in cash were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devil's Glen Road.
December 17
12. A 2018 Kia Forte EX was struck while unattended in the 3000 block of Quail Ridge Road. The amount of damage was not available.
13. A 2018 Ford Raptor and a 2021 Ford Ranger collided in the 1700 block of Grant Street, resulting in $1,000 damage.
14. Jessica Eran Fullington, 45, 1511 Coyne Center Road, Milan, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on an intrastate warrant.
15. A simple assault and an assault on a peace officer and others was reported in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road.
16. A 2014 Fiat 500L Trekking and a 2009 Honda Accord EX collided at the intersection of Middle and Red Fox roads, resulting in $8,000 damage.
17. A 2012 Dodge Journey, a 2018 Ford ECP and a 2020 Toyota Highlander collided at the intersection of Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $16,000 damage.
December 16
18. A 2014 Chevrolet CRUZE was reported stolen from the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive.
19. A 2018 Toyota TAC and a 2008 Ford Fusion SE collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 damage.
20. 2011 Ford F250 Super Duty and a 2019 Kia Forte FE collided at the intersection of Middle and Devil's Glen roads, resulting in $600 damage.
21. A 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan and a deer collided at the intersection of Devil's Glen Road and Pleasant Drive, resulting in $5,000 damage.
December 15
22. A 2008 Ford Edge and a 2008 Volkswagon Jetta collided at Ridge Point and Katie Lane and Belmont Road, resulting in $800 damage.
23. A 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier and 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT collided in the 3200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $20 damage.
24. A 2015 Chevrolet CRUZE LS and 2012 Honda Odyssey EXL collided at the intersection of Wildwood Trail and Lincoln Road, resulting in $7,000 damage.
December 14
25. Adam Carl Madison, 43, 3165 Halcyon Drive, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of OWI/Third Offense.
26. A 2022 Volvo XC60 was reported vandalized in the 4400 block of Devil's Glen Road, resulting in about $500 damage.
27. A 2014 Toyota Tundra and a 2013 Toyota Venza were reported burglarized in the 1400 block of Golden Valley Drive. Reported stolen were credit cards and about $100 worth of gift cards.
December 13
28. A fire involving a 2020 Nissan Rogue was reported in the 2600 block of Heather Lane. No damage estimate was available.
29. A 2011 Subaru Outback and a 2018 Ford Escape collided in the 4800 block of Devil's Glen Road, resulting in $1,250 damage.
30. A 2014 Ford Focus SE and a 2015 Kia Rio LX collided in the 2400 block of 18th Street, resulting in $700 damages.
December 12
31. A fire involving a 2007 Kia Sedona was reported in the 2700 block of Kimberly Road. A damage estimate was not available.
32. Dale Eugene Silvia Jr., 43, 1829 W. 68th St., Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive on an intrastate warrant.
December 11
33. Derek Wayne Archer, 29, 1924 6th Avenue, Moline was arrested on the Interstate 74 bridge on suspicion of OWI/First Offense, interference with official acts, striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to maintain control, violation of financial liability coverage and open container.
December 10
34. James Allyn Hughes, 43, 1119 4th Ave., Rock Island was arrested in the 1700 block of State Street on a warrant for failing to appear.
35. A 2016 Lexus SUV and a 2021 Toyota Corolla failed to stop for police officers at Parkway Drive and Middle Road.
36. Jeremy Ryan Watkins, 37, 1050 39th St., was arrested in the 1700 block of Valley Vista Drive on suspicion of domestic abuse/assault first offense and third-degree criminal mischief.
37. Rick Tyrell Cook, 27, Chateau Knoll, was arrested at Chateau Knoll on suspicion of drug possession and delivery.
December 9
38. A 2008 Honda Civic and a 2014 Ford Taurus collided at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $1,000 damage.
December 8
39. A 2009 Ford Flex was reported burglarized in the 2900 block of Harmony Drive. Reported stolen were a garage door opener valued at about $30 and a Rock Island Arsenal work badge valued at $10.
December 7
40. Two juveniles were arrested in the 3000 block of 18th Street -- one on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, no intent; and interference with official acts. The other was only charged with the assault.
December 6
41. A 2020 Nissan Sentra was reported struck in a hit-and-run accident. The damage was estimated at $800.
December 4
42. The theft of a light-up wicker Christmas deer was reported in the 3800 block of Tree Line Drive. The item was valued at $100.
43. Demarion Montez Angel, 18, 1701 18th St., was arrested in the 1700 block of 18th Street on suspicion of drug possession/delivery.
December 3
44. Two juveniles were arrested in at the intersection of 23rd and Grant streets, one on suspicion of interference with official acts, eluding, failing to obey a traffic control device, failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way and leave scene of damage vehicle accident and the other on suspicion of disarming a peace officer and interference with official acts.