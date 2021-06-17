Crime Watch

8. Peggy Price-Robinson, 47, was cited in the 3500 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.

May 19

9. Bradley Aaron Dove, 26, no address given, was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.

10. A washer and dryer, valued at $500, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of 16th Street.

11. A car part, valued at $800, was reported stolen in the 3800 block of State Street.

12. A 2013 Ford F150, a 2014 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2012 Chrysler 200 all collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

13. Chandra Stoltenberg, 26, 2336 Hawthorne Court, was arrested at Middle Road and Interstate 74 on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

May 21

14. A plate sticker, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway.

15. A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2018 Ford Escape collided at State Street and 10th Street, resulting in $800 in damage.