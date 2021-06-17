Crime Watch

May 8
1. A 2013 Ford Fusion and a 2021 Subaru Outback collided in the block of1800 Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
May 10
2. Goods and cash, valued at $658.22, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
May 11
3. Goods, valued at $421.83, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
May 13
4. Fraud, damage totaling $3,211.50, was reported in the 1400 block of 18th Street.
May 15
5. Tools, valued at $2,720, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of 31st Street.
May 16
6. Jasmine Vinnie Burch, 24, 509 18th Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Grant Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
May 17
7. Central Hightower, 36, 2706 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order, domestic assault impeding blood/airflow, and obstruction of emergency communications.
8. Peggy Price-Robinson, 47, was cited in the 3500 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
May 19
9. Bradley Aaron Dove, 26, no address given, was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.
10. A washer and dryer, valued at $500, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of 16th Street.
11. A car part, valued at $800, was reported stolen in the 3800 block of State Street.
12. A 2013 Ford F150, a 2014 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2012 Chrysler 200 all collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
13. Chandra Stoltenberg, 26, 2336 Hawthorne Court, was arrested at Middle Road and Interstate 74 on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
May 21
14. A plate sticker, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Isle Parkway.
15. A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2018 Ford Escape collided at State Street and 10th Street, resulting in $800 in damage.
16. A 2009 Mazda MZ3 and a 2011 Ford Explorer collided at Devils Glen Road and Park Wild Drive, resulting in $560 in damage.
17. A 2014 Ford Escape and a 2018 Honda Pilot collided at Devils Glen Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $100 in damage.
May 22
18. Tammy Melinda Cejka, 41, 801 19th Street SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested in the 6900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
19. Ashley Marie Allison, 26, no address given, was arrested in the 1000 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and an interstate warrant.
May 23
20. A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2002 Toyota Camry collided at Middle Road and East Street, resulting in $1,600 in damage.
May 24
21. A 2009 Toyota Camry and a 2008 Honda Odyssey collided in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
22. Fraud by check, valued at $1,218.15, was reported in the 4300 block of Utica Ridge Road.
23. Isaiah Lino Sanchez, 25, 1104 Westwood Lane, Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested in the 3500 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of interference with official acts and fifth degree theft.
May 25
24. A 2020 Chevrolet Utah and a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Utica Ridge Road and Utica Ridge Point, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
25. Attempted burglary, nothing taken, was reported in the 2500 block of Saint Johns Court.
26. Logan Spencer, 22, 6710 College Park Court 3, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 26
27. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 3200 block of Maplecrest Road.
28. Jacqueline Stoyan, 51, 3017 Oak Street Court, was arrested in the 3000 block of Oak Street Court on suspicion of third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault.
May 28
29. A 2008 Toyota RAV4 collided with mailboxes at East Ridge Drive and Woodfield Drive, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
May 29
30. A 2016 GMC Canyon and a 2021 Ford Mustang collided at Interstate 74 and Kimberly Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
31. A 2015 Subaru Forrester and a 2018 Kia Optima collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.