Crime watch

8. A 2013 Ford Edge collided with a deer at Middle Road and Norwood Drive, resulting in $8000 in damage.

November 28

9. Bryan James Hendley, 29, 3147 Sunburst Drive, was cited at Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

November 29

10. Charles Donald Purdy, 43, no address given, was arrested at 1000 Middle Road on suspicion of interference with official acts and an intrastate warrant.

11. A 2003 Ford Windstar collided with a median at Interstate 80 mile marker 300, resulting in $6000 in damage.

November 30

12. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $750, was reported at 3500 Woodberry Place.

13. A 2006 Toyota RAV 4 collided with a pole at the 660 block of Indiana Avenue, resulting in $15000 in damage.

December 1

14. Canyon Balentine, 28, 2524 22nd Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.