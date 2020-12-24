Crime watch

November 12
1. Ryan Riddell, 28, 304 7th Street West, Andalusia, Illinois, was arrested at 1100 State Street on suspicion of assault with use/display of a weapon.
November 13
2. Various cards, cash, and a wallet, valued at $150, were reported stolen at 2900 Devils Glen Road.
November 19
3. A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2009 Mazda 6 collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $6000 in damage.
November 20
4. A 2004 Pontiac Sunfire collided with a shipping container at 42nd Street and Elm Street, resulting in $8000 in damage.
November 24
5. A 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2010 Ford Escape collided at 3800 Middle Road, resulting in $8000 in damage.
November 25
6. Golf carts, valued at $18,550, were reported stolen at 4300 Indiana Avenue.
7. A 2002 Ford F15 and a 2015 Hyundai Azera collided at State Street and 62nd Street, resulting in $13000 in damage.
November 27
8. A 2013 Ford Edge collided with a deer at Middle Road and Norwood Drive, resulting in $8000 in damage.
November 28
9. Bryan James Hendley, 29, 3147 Sunburst Drive, was cited at Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
November 29
10. Charles Donald Purdy, 43, no address given, was arrested at 1000 Middle Road on suspicion of interference with official acts and an intrastate warrant.
11. A 2003 Ford Windstar collided with a median at Interstate 80 mile marker 300, resulting in $6000 in damage.
November 30
12. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $750, was reported at 3500 Woodberry Place.
13. A 2006 Toyota RAV 4 collided with a pole at the 660 block of Indiana Avenue, resulting in $15000 in damage.
December 1
14. Canyon Balentine, 28, 2524 22nd Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
15. Jonathan Michael Francis, 29, 1700 Hospital Road, apt. 217, Silvis, was arrested at 3700 State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
December 2
16. Fraudulent purchases, valued at $685, were reported at 2300 Tech Drive.
December 3
17. A 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2017 Toyota Camry collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $200 in damage.
18. A 2016 Chevrolet Express was involved in a single vehicle accident at Middle Road and Middle Drive, resulting in $1499 in damage.
19. A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2006 Ford Taurus collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $900 in damage.
20. A 2018 Subaru Cross trek and a 2008 Chevrolet CC20906 collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $6100 in damage.
December 4
21. Boots, valued at $179.75, were reported stolen at 2700 Hawthorne Drive.
22. A 2004 Nissan Altima and a 2012 Kia Sorrento collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6000 in damage.
23. Lindsey Pauwels, 29, no address given, was cited at 23rd Street and Central Avenue on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
December 6
24. David Lee Levy, Sr., 52, no address given, was arrested at 800 State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, open container driver over 21, and an interstate warrant.
25. Jason David Conner, 27, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Learning Campus Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.
December 7
26. Gold, valued at $5802, was reported stolen at 2300 Tech Drive.
27. A 2009 Kenworth mixer truck was involved in a single vehicle accident at Glenbrook Circle and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $10000 in damage.
December 8
28. A 2007 GMC Sierra and a 2007 Lexus E530 collided at 1700 State Street, resulting in $1400 in damage.
December 9
29. A firearm, no value given, was reported stolen at 3000 Maplewood Drive.