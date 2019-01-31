Jan. 1
1 Zackary John Freiburger, 19, 4803 Eagle Court, Davenport, was arrested at 18th Street and Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of alcohol by person ages 18-20.
Jan. 2
2 Fraud, valued at $200, was reported in the 3300 block of Devils Glen Road.
3 A television, controller, Firestick, and PlayStation, valued at $840, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive.
Jan. 3
4 Laura Ann Robinson, 51, 2540 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of first-offense violation of compulsory education.
Jan. 4
5 Fraud, valued at $104.50, was reported in the 1600 block of Alcoa Avenue.
6 Willie Earl Sanders, III, 33, 2108 Grant St., was arrested in the 2100 block of Grant Street on suspicion of interference with official acts, fifth-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, second-offense public consumption/intoxication, and an intrastate warrant.
Jan. 5
7 A 2004 Mazda 6S, a 2014 Toyota Camry, and a 2005 GMC Yukon collided in the 1800 block of State Street, resulting in $450 in damage.
Jan. 6
8 A 2001 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in no damage.
9 A credit card, driver’s license, Social Security card, gift card, cash, and a wallet, valued at $365, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Falcon Avenue. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, also was reported.
10 A DVD player and televisions, valued at $650, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Grant Street.
Jan. 7
11 A 2004 Chevrolet Aveo and a 2018 Life E4FF ambulance collided at Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $23,000 in damage.
12 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $200, was reported on the Interstate 74 bridge.
13 A 1991 Toyota Corolla and a 2005 Honda Pilot collided at Kimberly Road and Shady Lane, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
14 Joseph Dale Dietrich, 26, 1818 Emerald Drive, Apt 8, Davenport, was cited in the 1300 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree criminal mischief.
15 Attempted prescription fraud, no damage value listed, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
Jan. 8
16 A 2019 Toyota Corolla and a 2010 Chrysler Sebring collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $600 in damage.
17 A 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue and a 2007 Buick Lucerne collided at Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
18 A 2013 Hyundai Elantra and a 2006 Pontiac Vibe collided at Middle Road and San Jose Court, resulting in $550 in damage.
19 A fraudulent withdrawal, valued at $11,146.33, was reported in the 1800 block of Danbury Drive.
20 Money, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Devils Glen Road.
21 Mark Aaron Peters, 42, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense consumption/intoxication.
Jan. 9
22 A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado collided at Windsor and South Hampton drives, resulting in $11,500 in damage.
23 A 2018 Honda Pilot and a 2018 Toyota Sienna collided at Interstate 74-mile marker 4.7, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
24 A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, a 2019 Honda Pilot, a 2012 Toyota Camry, and a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu collided on the Interstate 74 bridge west bound, resulting in $22,500 in damage.
25 Cards, a driver’s license, wallet, and purse, valued at $10, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $450, also was reported.
26 Merchandise, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
Jan. 11
27 Credit cards, a purse, and a phone, valued at $230, were reported stolen in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road.
Jan. 12
28 Jacqueline Lynn Stroyan, 49, 3017 Oak St., was arrested in the 3000 block of Oak Street on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault and assault on a peace officer or others.
29 Ashley Stoltenberg, 32, 7200 Caves Road, Maquoketa, Iowa, was arrested at 53rd Avenue and 18th Street on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated and habitual offender driving while barred.
Jan. 13
30 A 2016 Ford F150 and a 2005 Buick Lacrosse collided at 29th Street and State Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
31 A 2009 Honda Fit and a 2019 Ford F250 collided in the 2300 block of Oak Street, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
32 Kierstyn Sanders, 22, 427 Iowa St., Apt 107, Davenport, was arrested in the 1000 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
33 Amber Hinkson, 34, 3877 Tanglewood Road, was arrested at State and 29th streets on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
34 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 4100 block of Fairview Drive.
