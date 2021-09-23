Crime Watch

July 23
1. A 2017 GMC Sierra and a 2013 Chevrolet Spark collided at 6000 Whispering Hills Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
August 23
2. A 2012 Toyota Sequoia and a 2020 Tesla Model Y collided at 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
3. A 2021 Jeep Wrangler and a 2012 Toyota Tacoma collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $100 in damage.
4. A 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, a 2017 Toyota Prius, and a 2019 Dodge Ram all collided at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
August 25
5. A 2002 Grumman LLV mail truck and a 2015 Ford E350 collided at Deckard Drive and Dolan Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
6. A 2017 Toyota Tacoma and a 2017 Ford Explorer collided at Middle Road and Forest Grove Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
7. A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
8. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2016 Kia Forte collided at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
August 26
9. A 2009 Honda CRV and a 2018 Toyota Corolla collided at 3700 Cedarwood Court, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
August 28
10. A 2002 Honda CRV and a 2002 Lexus RX3 collied at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
August 30
11. A 2017 Fiat 500X and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Linden Lane, resulting in $800 in damage.
12. A yard tractor, valued at $18,000, was reported stolen at 7100 Valley Drive.
13. Steven Paul Depaepe, 55, 4035 Treeline Drive, was arrested at 3700 Deerbrook Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct of abusive epithets/threatening gesture and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
14. A 2004 Saturn Vue and a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country collided at 3600 Central Avenue, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
August 31
15. Household items, no value listed, were reported stolen at 3100 Devils Glen Road.
16. A 2019 HINO Truck and a 2012 Ford Taurus collided at Dundee Lane and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
17. A 2003 Kia Sorento and a 2004 Oldsmobile Alo collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
September 1
18. A 2008 Toyota Rav4 and a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Kings Drive and Brunswick Drive, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
19. Fraudulent charges, valued at $180, were reported at 1700 Isle Parkway.
20. A car part, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen at 1500 State Street.
21. A car part, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen at 1500 State Street. (2 separate incidents and complaints at the same residence)
September 3
22. A 2006 Ford F250 and a 2016 Ford Focus collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
23. A car part, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 200 Brown Street.
September 4
24. A 2006 Ford Escape and a 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
September 5
25. A 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer and a 2008 Dodge Avenger collided at 2600 Crestview Drive, resulting in $7,000 in damage.