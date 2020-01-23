Crime Watch

9. A 2005 Ford Explorer and a 2014 Nissan Juke collided at Grant and 16th streets, resulting in $14,000 in damages.

December 24

10. Firearms, no value given, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Echodale Drive.

December 26

11. Cash and a sunglasses case, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Elmwood Drive.

12. Tianna Nicole Cooke, 49, 2709 North Gayman Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third-degree theft.

13. Malena Caprice McCray, 18, 3500 10th St. Ct., Rock Island, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.

14. Rodolfo Tellez Jr., 25, 501 15th St., East Moline, was arrested in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.

December 27

15. A 2008 Pontiac Vibe and a 2013 Kia Sorento collided in the 2900 block of Cypress Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damages.

December 28