Crime Watch

December 17
1. Richard Melvin Strait, 39, 1009 Oak St., Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive on suspicion of third-degree burglary.
2. Michael Hargrove, 46, 1111 Cedar St., Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive on suspicion of third-degree burglary.
December 19
3. A 1995 Ford F700, a 2008 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, and a 2007 Nissan Maxima collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 4.9, resulting in $20,000 in damages.
December 22
4. An IPad, valued at $500, was reported stolen in the 4100 block of Creek Hill Drive.
5. Andrew Jay Larson, 28, 2024 Grant St., was arrested at Kimberly Road and Lincoln Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
December 23
6. Fraud, valued at $4,300, was reported in the 3100 block of Maplecrest Road.
7. Gift cards, valued at $12,400, were reported stolen in the 1400 block of 29th Street.
8. Tools, valued at $700, were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Gilbert Street.
9. A 2005 Ford Explorer and a 2014 Nissan Juke collided at Grant and 16th streets, resulting in $14,000 in damages.
December 24
10. Firearms, no value given, were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Echodale Drive.
December 26
11. Cash and a sunglasses case, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Elmwood Drive.
12. Tianna Nicole Cooke, 49, 2709 North Gayman Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third-degree theft.
13. Malena Caprice McCray, 18, 3500 10th St. Ct., Rock Island, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
14. Rodolfo Tellez Jr., 25, 501 15th St., East Moline, was arrested in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
December 27
15. A 2008 Pontiac Vibe and a 2013 Kia Sorento collided in the 2900 block of Cypress Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
December 28
16. Clothes and electronics, valued at $770, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
17. Criminal mischief, valued at $400, was reported in the 2800 block of Oak Street.
18. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2014 Chrysler 300 collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $400 in damages.
19. A hit-and-run accident, damages totaling $500, was reported at 14th and Grant streets.
December 29
20. Antoinette Sheets, 31, 2088 Emerald Drive, Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia.
21. A 2010 Chrysler Town and Country collided with a building in the 800 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
22. A 2010 Honda Accord was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
December 30
23. Hayden Charles Chap, 27, 5413 Kristi Lane, was arrested in the 1700 block of Parkway Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
24. A 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, a 2017 Honda Civic, a 2005 Honda Accord, and a 2005 Pontiac G6 collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
December 31
25. Rickey Dale Chase, 66, 4150 E. 60th St., Apt. 608, Davenport, was arrested in the 1500 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.
26. A 2004 Cadillac Escalade and a 2003 Toyota Corolla collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8,500 in damages.
27. A 2014 Nissan Sentra and a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damages.
28. A 2014 Kenworth Truck and a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country collided at Grant and 15th streets, resulting in $150 in damages.
January 1
29. Clyde John Landry, 43, 222 E. 2nd St., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-degree theft of a motor vehicle.
January 2
30. Royal Nathaniel Wells, 40, 2885 Tanglefoot Lane, Apt. 3, was arrested at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
31. A 2015 Ford Fusion, a 2009 Volkswagen Passat, and a 1993 Lincoln Town Car collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
32. A 2010 Lincoln MKX and a 2002 Ford Taurus collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
33. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2004 GMC Sierra collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,800 in damages.
January 3
34. A 1994 Ford F150 and a 1997 Dodge Dakota collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $1,200 in damages.
35. Curtis Paul Boedeker, 39, 49 Manor Drive, Eldridge, was arrested in the 900 block of Hillside Drive on suspicion of simple assault.
36. A 2017 Toyota Highlander and a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier collided at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $1,500 in damages.
37. A 2004 Dodge Ram was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the 600 block of Riverview Terrace, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
January 4
38. Jennifer Lynn Damewood, 37, 3032 South Hampton Drive, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Oxford Drive on suspicion of possession or distribution of a taxable substance without a tax stamp and controlled substance violation.
39. A 2007 Volvo S60 and a 2014 Dodge Dart collided at 18th Street and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
January 5
40. Mauseth, 33, 2314 Grant Street, was arrested in the 2300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/air flow and interference with official acts.
41. Brent Lynn Bennett, 51, 6927 Schutter Lane, was arrested in the 6900 block of Schutter Lane on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
42. Fraud, valued at $50, was reported in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
43. Mark Aaron Peters, 43, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 2200 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
January 7
44. A basketball hoop, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Somerset Drive.
45. A 2014 Ford Focus and a 2006 Nissan Maxima collided in the 5100 block of Competition Drive, resulting in $7,500 in damages.