Crime watch

8 - Joseph Loren Workman, 29, 1129 Iowa St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2700 block of 62nd Street Court on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

December 4

9 - Merchandise, valued at $201.98, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.

10 - Electronics, valued at $24, was reported stolen in the 3900 block of Learning Campus Drive.

11 - A 2019 school bus and a 2007 Nissan Quest collided in the 3200 block of South Hampton Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damages.

December 5

12 - A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $5,000 in damages.

13 -- A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2007 Buick Lucerne collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,500 in damages.

December 6

14 - A 2014 Hyundai Sonata and a 2003 Buick Lesabre collided at Interstate 74, last Iowa exit, resulting in $100 in damages.