Crime watch

November 18
1 - Robert Michael Litwiller, 48, 11 Riverview Lane, was arrested in the 10 block of Riverview Lane on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
November 24
2 - A 2013 Kia Optima collided with a deer at Interstate 80, mile marker 301.5, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
November 27
3 - Jeremy Ryan Watkins, 35, 1701 Valley Vista Drive, was arrested at in the 1700 block of Valley Vista Drive on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse.
4 - Jose Cajti Culajay, 20, 3545 Jersey Ridge Road, Apt. 521, was arrested in the 2200 block of Falcon Avenue on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
5 - A 2009 Chevrolet Impala collided with a light pole in the 2200 block of Wynnewood Road, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
November 30
6 - Renee Yvette Gregerson, 34, 5112 N. Fairmount St., Apt. 86, Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification information.
December 3
7 - A 2017 Buick Encore and a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
8 - Joseph Loren Workman, 29, 1129 Iowa St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2700 block of 62nd Street Court on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
December 4
9 - Merchandise, valued at $201.98, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
10 - Electronics, valued at $24, was reported stolen in the 3900 block of Learning Campus Drive.
11 - A 2019 school bus and a 2007 Nissan Quest collided in the 3200 block of South Hampton Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
December 5
12 - A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
13 -- A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2007 Buick Lucerne collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
December 6
14 - A 2014 Hyundai Sonata and a 2003 Buick Lesabre collided at Interstate 74, last Iowa exit, resulting in $100 in damages.
15 - Roman Cesar Jenkins, 19, 1740 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of controlled substance violation, possession or distribution of taxable substance without a tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance, and carrying weapons.
16 - Terrence Crockett, 19, 1735 W. 37th Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of controlled substance violation, possession or distribution of taxable substance without a tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree theft, and carrying weapons.
December 8
17 - Matthew Quinnett, 37, 507 Maple Avenue, Morrison, Illinois, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of public intoxication.
December 9
18 - Katrina Marie Cook, 40, 623 S. Nevada Ave., Davenport, was arrested at State and 12th streets on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
December 11
19 - A 2018 Ford F150 and a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan collided at Middle and Devils Glen roads, resulting in $9,000 in damages.