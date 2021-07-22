Crime Watch

June 11
1. Justin Owens Hoskins, 33, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
2. Haley Marie Gott, 24, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 12
3. Cash, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 800 Golden Valley Drive.
June 14
4. A 2011 Cadillac Escalade and a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $900 in damage.
5. Cash, valued at $145, was reported stolen at 2900 Pleasant Ridge Court.
June 15
6. A 2008 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2019 Honda Odyssey collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
7. A ladder, valued at $240, was reported stolen at 6700 Little Cabin Road.
8. A Mazda CX7, clothes, and chair, valued at $6,641.57, were all reported stolen at 1800 Isle Parkway.
June 18
9. A 2020 Ford F150 and a 2020 Toyota 4 Runner collided at 1700 Grant Street, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
10. A 2020 Toyota Camry and a 2014 Nissan Sentra collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Asbury Street, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
11. Austin Theodore Nelson, 42, 901 Canal Shore Drive, LeClaire, was arrested at River Drive and 6th Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license revoked, and operating a vehicle without interlock.
June 20
12. Shelley Ann Mejia, 50, 3425 Winston Drive, apt. 2, was arrested at Middle Road and Parkway Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
June 21
13. A 2013 Ford Escape and a 2014 Mercedes C300 collided at Legends Trail Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
June 22
14. Timothy Andreas Foss, 31, 3115 West High Street, Davenport, was arrested at 2300 West Crest Court on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.
June 23
15. A 2013 Jeep Cherokee and a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
June 24
16. A 2009 Toyota Camry was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
17. A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2021 Chevrolet Blazer collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $14,100 in damage.
18. A 2019 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at Woodfield Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
June 25
19. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2018 Dodge Caravan collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $2,100 in damage.
20. A 2015 Lexus GX6 and a 2015 Nissan Rogue collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
June 26
21. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado collided with a fire hydrant and trees at Barcelona Street and Field Sike Drive, resulting in $18,000 in damage.
June 28
22. A 2006 Dodge Ram and a 2005 Honda Civic collided at 980 17th Street, resulting in $400 in damage.
23. Golf bag and clubs, valued at $460, were reported stolen at 5507 Valley Drive. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was also reported.
24. Electronics, tools, and a vacuum, valued at $2,300, were reported stolen at 5507 Valley Drive.
June 29
25. A 2020 Ford Fusion and a 2005 GMC Yukon collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
26. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala and a 1996 Dodge Ram collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
June 30
27. A car part, valued at $500, was reported stolen at 200 23rd Street.
28. Food, valued at $15.12, was reported stolen at 2200 53rd Avenue.
29. A car part, valued at $2,600, was reported stolen at 700 21st Street.
30. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was reported at 1400 Lincoln Road.
July 1
31. A 2003 Lexus ES300 and a 2013 Toyota Highlander collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
32. A car part, valued at $800, was reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
July 2
33. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported at 4300 Middle Road.
34. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported at 4300 Woodfield Drive.
July 3
35. A 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the 1900 block of 18th Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
36. A firearm, valued at $545, was reported stolen at 2200 23rd Street.
July 4
37. Donroy Merrival, 53, 3240 Heatherton Drive, Davenport, was arrested at 800 State Street on suspicion of fifth degree criminal mischief and second degree burglary.
38. A speaker and cash, valued at $157, were reported stolen at 2200 23rd Street.
July 5
39. A handbag and cards, no value listed, was reported stolen at 2500 Countryside Lane.