Crime Watch

10. A 2020 Toyota Camry and a 2014 Nissan Sentra collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Asbury Street, resulting in $1,200 in damage.

11. Austin Theodore Nelson, 42, 901 Canal Shore Drive, LeClaire, was arrested at River Drive and 6th Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license revoked, and operating a vehicle without interlock.

June 20

12. Shelley Ann Mejia, 50, 3425 Winston Drive, apt. 2, was arrested at Middle Road and Parkway Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

June 21

13. A 2013 Ford Escape and a 2014 Mercedes C300 collided at Legends Trail Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

June 22

14. Timothy Andreas Foss, 31, 3115 West High Street, Davenport, was arrested at 2300 West Crest Court on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.

June 23

15. A 2013 Jeep Cherokee and a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.

June 24