Crime watch

September 4
1. A 2019 Kia Sorrento and a 2015 Volkswagen Passat collided at Lincoln Road and 18th Street, resulting in $11100 in damage
September 18
2. Johan Paul Lerch, 51, 1408 Alcoa Avenue, was cited at 1200 18th Street on suspicion of third degree harassment.
3. Julie Ann Lerch, 50, 1408 Alcoa Avenue, was cited at 1200 18th Street on suspicion of third degree harassment.
September 22
4. Services, valued at $230, were reported stolen at 2400 Kimberly Road.
September 30
5. Tools, valued at $119, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
October 1
6. Jon Thomas Kucharo, 44, 2510 Brambleberry Court, was arrested at 2500 Middle Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and carrying weapons while under the influence.
October 2
7. Bernice Spivey, 19, 506 28th Street, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft embezzlement.
October 3
8. A power drill, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 2200 Waveland Drive.
9. A 2017 Kia Sportage and a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4000 in damage.
October 4
10. A 2004 Dodge 1500 and a 2011 Chevrolet 1500 collided at State Street and 17th Street, resulting in $8000 in damage.
October 6
11. Tyler Austin Allen, 24, 415 18th Avenue, Moline, was arrested at 2400 53rd Avenue on suspicion of fourth degree theft.
October 7
12. Paul Francis Taylor, 37, 1185 29th Street, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft and violation of a no contact or protective order.
13. A golf car, valued at $12000, was reported stolen at 2200 Kimberly Road.
14. Jon Thomas Kucharo, 44, 2510 Brambleberry Court, was arrested at 3800 State Street on suspicion of carrying weapons.
15. A 2017 Chrysler 200 and a 2016 Buick Encore collided on Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1600 in damage.
16. A 2007 Honda CRV and a 2003 Honda Civic collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $700 in damage.
October 8
17. A 2015 Toyota Tundra collided with a 2013 Ram 3500 at Middle Road and Interstate 80, resulting in $1200 in damage.
18. A wedding band and ring, valued at $2535.19, was reported stolen at 2800 Avalon Drive.
October 9
19. James Edward Roberts, Jr., 44, 1513 Miami Street A, South Bend, Indiana, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
20. Amber Nichole Pillard, 37, 1208 West Lombard Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of trespass.
October 10
21. A 2018 Toyota Camry collided with a power pole at the 2300 block of Parkway Drive, resulting in $8800 in damage.
October 11
22. A 2015 GMC Acadia and a 2009 Buick Lucerne collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $1000 in damage.
23. A 1996 Honda Civic and a 2016 Nissan Rogue collided at Central Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $1500 in damage.
October 13
24. A 2006 Honda Pilot and a 1993 Chevrolet S10 collided at Lundy Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1200 in damage.
