Crime watch

8. A power drill, valued at $300, was reported stolen at 2200 Waveland Drive.

9. A 2017 Kia Sportage and a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4000 in damage.

October 4

10. A 2004 Dodge 1500 and a 2011 Chevrolet 1500 collided at State Street and 17th Street, resulting in $8000 in damage.

October 6

11. Tyler Austin Allen, 24, 415 18th Avenue, Moline, was arrested at 2400 53rd Avenue on suspicion of fourth degree theft.

October 7

12. Paul Francis Taylor, 37, 1185 29th Street, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft and violation of a no contact or protective order.

13. A golf car, valued at $12000, was reported stolen at 2200 Kimberly Road.

14. Jon Thomas Kucharo, 44, 2510 Brambleberry Court, was arrested at 3800 State Street on suspicion of carrying weapons.

15. A 2017 Chrysler 200 and a 2016 Buick Encore collided on Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1600 in damage.