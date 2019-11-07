{{featured_button_text}}

September 25

1 - Check forgery, valued at $1,150, was reported in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive.

September 26

2 - Jeffrey Crotty, 45, 729 Cleveland Road, Colona, Illinois, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.

September 30

3 - Colley Daniel Opheim, 32, 1510 NW 7th Street, Clinton, Iowa, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4 - Ray Rakin Kreutner, 24, 330 Oak St., Apt. 3, Davenport, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of going armed with a knife blade 5” to 8” long, possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5 - Tools, valued at $2,400, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Cody Street.

October 5

6 - Sunglasses and a GPS Garmin, valued at $127, were reported stolen in the 2000 block of Fair Court.

7 -- A purse, cash, and various cards, valued at $90, were reported stolen in the 2800 block of Avalon Drive.

8 -- Heather St. Clair, 29, 2030 W. 4th St., Apt. A, Davenport, was arrested in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

October 6

9 -- Cole Martin Connell, 22, 1501 State St., Apt. 509, was arrested in the 1500 block of State Street on suspicion of third-degree criminal mischief and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.

10 -- Jewelry, valued at $13,550, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Grant Street.

11 -- Mark Goodwin, 41, 611 S. 2nd Street, Eldridge, was arrested in the 4800 block of Competition Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.

October 7

12 -- A 2015 Hyundai Sonata, a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, a 2018 Ford F150, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, and a 2018 Dodge Ram all collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $21,000 in damages.

13 -- Aaron Hanson, 18, no address given, was arrested in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of assault with use/display of a weapon and simple assault.

14 -- Norman Waters, Jr., 39, 608 E. 14th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2500 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated, habitual offender driving while barred, and open container driver over 21.

15 -- Kevin Wilson, 45, 602 E. 14th Street, Apt. 1, Davenport, was arrested in the 2500 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-degree harassment, harassing a public officer/employee, and open container passenger over 21.

October 9

16 -- A 2014 Subaru Forester and a 2014 Dodge Caravan collided at Middle Road and Interstate 80, resulting in $13,500 in damages.

17 -- Dalton Wade Williams, 24, 5600 Jersey Ridge Road, Apt. Q2, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Lincoln Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

October 10

18 -- A 2008 Toyota Prius and a 2004 Toyota Camry collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $600 in damages.

19 -- Brittney Rocele Warren, 30, 2298 280th Ave., Dewitt, Iowa, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.

20 -- A 2017 Volkswagen Jetta and a Hyundai Genesis collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $900 in damages.

October 11

21 -- A 2015 Honda Pilot and a 2015 Dodge Caravan collided at 2102 Chateau Knoll, resulting in $3,000 in damages.

October 12

22 -- A 2009 Dodge Journey and a 1999 Toyota RAV 4 collided in the 3300 block of Middle Road, resulting in $500 in damages.

October 13

23 -- A 2011 Jeep Liberty, a 2013 Ford Fusion, a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, a 2015 Dodge Journey, and a 2018 Ford F150 collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.2, resulting in $19,100 in damages.

24 -- Nihjl Hoover, 26, 356 W. 61st St., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

October 14

25 -- A 2001 Honda Civic and a 2001 Honda CRV collided in the 3100 block of Maplecrest Road, resulting in $3,000 in damages.

26 -- A 2009 Nissan Sentra was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damages.

October 15

27 -- Michael Marquette, 48, 827 14th Ave., Durant, Iowa, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.

October 17

28 -- A 2015 Toyota Highlander and a 2005 Hyundai Sonata collided at 18th Street and Central Avenue, resulting in $2,300 in damages.

29 -- A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2018 Ford Fusion collided at Devils Glen Road and 53d Avenue, resulting in $2,500 in damages.

October 19

30 -- A 2016 Ford F150 and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $600 in damages.

 

