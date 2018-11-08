October 3
1 An iPhone, valued at $800, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of State Street.
October 9
2 A 2006 Pontiac G6 and a 2004 Honda Civic collided at Valley Drive and Belmont Road, resulting in $1,350 in damage.
October 11
3 Vindya Matavalam, 33, 2102 Chateau Knoll, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
October 13
4 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
5 A 2010 Ford E150 and a 2016 Kia Optima collided at 23rd Street and Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
October 14
6 A backpack and wallet, valued at $120, were reported stolen in the 5400 block of Red Fox Road.
October 15
7 Cash and jewelry, valued at $256, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Sutton Place.
8 Kayla Michele Schoeve, 24, no address given, was arrested in the 1100 block of State 7 Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
9 A back pack and check book, valued at $50, were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Eastmere Drive.
October 16
10 A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2006 Mercury Milan collided in the 1400 block of Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
11 A 2013 Ford Edge and a 2005 Toyota Corolla collided at Central Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
12 A 2018 Ford Escape and a 2006 Toyota Rav 4 collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
13 Electronics, valued at $358, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
October 17
14 Prescription pills, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 2000 block of Chateau Knoll.
15 Vehicle parts and tools, valued at $1,250, were reported stolen in the 5500 block of Valley Drive. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $3,000, was also reported.
16 A 2013 International semi-truck, valued at $20,000, was reported stolen in the 4100 block of Elm Street.
17 A purse and cash, valued at $90, were reported stolen in the 3600 block of Woodberry Court.
18 Merchandise, valued at $74.96, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
19 A 2018 Honda Civic collided with a traffic signal at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $33,500 in damage.
20 A 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2008 Cadillac Escalade collided at 53rd and Falcon avenues, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
21 A 2008 Mercury Sable and a 2012 Kia Sol collided at 23rd Street and Wrenwood Court, resulting in $300 in damage.
22 A burglary, nothing listed as stolen, was reported in the 4800 block of Dove Court.
October 18
23 A 2005 Chevrolet Impala and a 2007 Kia Rondo collided in the 1500 block of State Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
24 A 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 2000 Jeep Cherokee collided at State and 20th street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
25 Timothy Paul Miller, 50, 7794 21st Ave., Blairstown, Iowa, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
26 A 2017 Lexus GX460, valued at $43,000, was reported stolen in the 5100 block of Century Heights Avenue.
October 20
27 A burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, nothing listed as stolen, was reported in the 4000 block of 31st Street.
28 Cash, valued at $5, was reported stolen in the 4000 block of 31st Street.
October 21
29 A 2005 Buick Lacrosse and a 2002 Honda Odyssey collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
30 James Robert Bunn, 49, 5342 Heather Glen Circle, was cited in the 5300 block of Heather Glen Circle for simple assault.
31 A 2013 Kenworth Truck and a 2005 GMC 2500 collided at Elm and 35th street, resulting in $6,200 in damage.
