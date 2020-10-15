Crime watch

September 3

1. Fraud, valued at $970, was reported at 4300 Muirfield Drive.

2. An IPhone, valued at $400, was reported stolen at 2900 Devils Glen Road.

September 10

3. A 2000 Mitsubishi Galant and a 2006 Chrysler 300C collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $1800 in damage.

September 11

4. Kerrie Mae Chapman, 26, 1238 Lincoln Road, was arrested at 2100 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of going armed with intent and assault with use/display of a weapon.

September 12

5. Fraud, valued at $610, was reported at 1600 State Street.

September 13

6. A 2006 Honda Odyssey, a 2020 Ford F150, and a 2017 Nissan Murano all collided at 3000 South Hampton Drive, resulting in $47000 in damage.

September 14

7. Various credit cards, cash, and a wallet, valued at $212, were reported stolen at 500 23rd Street. Fraud, valued at $1250, was also reported.