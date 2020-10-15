Crime watch

September 3
1. Fraud, valued at $970, was reported at 4300 Muirfield Drive.
2. An IPhone, valued at $400, was reported stolen at 2900 Devils Glen Road.
September 10
3. A 2000 Mitsubishi Galant and a 2006 Chrysler 300C collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $1800 in damage.
September 11
4. Kerrie Mae Chapman, 26, 1238 Lincoln Road, was arrested at 2100 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of going armed with intent and assault with use/display of a weapon.
September 12
5. Fraud, valued at $610, was reported at 1600 State Street.
September 13
6. A 2006 Honda Odyssey, a 2020 Ford F150, and a 2017 Nissan Murano all collided at 3000 South Hampton Drive, resulting in $47000 in damage.
September 14
7. Various credit cards, cash, and a wallet, valued at $212, were reported stolen at 500 23rd Street. Fraud, valued at $1250, was also reported.
8. Treva Tytiana Williams, 24, 815 Golden Valley Drive, apt. 304, was cited at 1000 Utica Ridge Place on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
9. Robin Lewis, 23, 345 3rd Avenue Court, Silvis, was cited at 1000 Utica Ridge Place on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
10. Various cards, wallet, and IPhone, valued at $326, were reported stolen at 2200 Central Avenue.
11. Cash and a box, valued at $2412, were reported stolen at 2700 Avalon Drive.
September 15
12. Fraud, valued at $3011, was reported at 5000 19th Street.
September 16
13. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $160, was reported at 800 Golden Valley Drive.
14. A 1991 Chevrolet S10 and a 2006 Honda CRV collided at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $11500 in damage.
September 17
15. A 1997 Chevrolet 1500, valued at $8000, was reported stolen at 3700 Moencks Road.
September 18
16. A 2006 Volvo S40, a 2012 Toyota Avalon, and a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox all collided at Woodland Lane and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $7500 in damage.
September 19
17. Wieslaw Pruszynski, 45, 10450 Dorris Court, Rosemont, Illinois, was arrested at Devils Glen Road and Middle Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
18. A 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2014 Mercedes CLA250 collided at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $600 in damage.
19. Nicholes Benjamin Brown, 18, 100 East 1st Steet, apt. 3, Arthur, Iowa, was cited at 700 Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of simple assault.
September 20
20. Anthony Michael Lowell, 26, 3734 College Avenue, Davenport, was cited at Grant Street and 16th Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
21. A 2008 Dodge Dakota, valued at $7000, was reported stolen at 2900 Woodland Lane.
September 21
22. Shawn Jacob Ashby, 28, 2101 Plum Tree Road, was arrested at 2200 53rd Avenue on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
23. Fraud, valued at $450, was reported at 1800 Sunset Drive.
24. Noah Joseph Musal, 20, 605 North Main Street, Davenport, was arrested at 2200 Cody Street on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.
September 22
25. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported at 1500 Brown Street.
26. Health products, valued at $254.69, were reported stolen at 4100 Mallard Court.
27. A 2011 Chrysler Town and Country and a 310 Caterpillar Excavator collided at Greenbriar Drive and Davenshire Drive, resulting in $1300 in damage.
28. A 1998 Ford F250 collided with a brick column at 800 Golden Valley Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
September 23
29. Alyssa Jayde Powell, 27, 18918 109th Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.1 on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
September 24
30. A 2004 Mitsubishi Outlander and a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta collided at Belmont Road and Middle Road, resulting in $2000 in damage.
31. A 2010 Ford Ranger and a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer collided at the 3400 block of Middle Road, resulting in $11000 in damage.
32. Tools and various documents, valued at $1050, were reported stolen at 5500 Valley Drive.
33. A 2017 Dodge Durango and a 2015 Mazda 3 collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3000 in damage.
September 25
34. Various cards and cash, valued at $5, were reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
September 26
35. Dale Albert English, 47, 801 19th Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at 3500 Belmont Road on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
36. Andrew Ryan Carr, 27, 2742 East 53rd Street, apt. 5, Davenport, was cited at 700 Tenplus Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
37. A 1999 Toyota Passat and a 2013 Hyundai Sonata collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $5000 in damage.
38. A 2007 Honda Civic and a 2002 Buick Century collided at 4800 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1300 in damage.
September 29
39. A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2017 Ford Edge collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $21500 in damage.
September 30
40. A 2017 Nissan Frontier and a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Drive, resulting in $500 in damage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!