Crime Watch

October 30
1 - A 2017 Chevrolet Impala and a 2005 Toyota Corolla collided in the 3200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $9,000 in damages.
2 - A 2007 Buick Lucerne and a 2008 Toyota Avalon collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
October 31
3 - Zifeng Su, 35, 2519 16th St., Moline, was arrested in the 3800 block of Adam Court on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
4 - A 2015 Toyota Camry collided with a residence in the 5800 block of Adam Court, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
5 - Criminal mischief, no damage value listed, was reported in the 2900 block of State Street.
6 - A 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2015 Kia Forte collided at State and 21st streets, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
7 - A 2015 Honda Civic and a 2018 Nissan Titan collided at Grant Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $11,000 in damages.
November 1
8 - A 2012 Honda Odyssey and a deer collided at Middle Road and Middle Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damages.
November 2
9 - A 2014 Ford Explorer and a 2001 Toyota Camry collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $7,000 in damages.
November 3
10 - A 2015 Ford Focus and a 2012 Ford Escape collided in the 3700 block of Oakwood Drive, resulting in $800 in damages.
11 - Charles Lyn Davis, 62, 905 Wallace Street, Casey, Iowa, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
12 - A 2019 Chevrolet Impala and a 2017 Ford Explorer collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 14th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
13 - A 2010 Nissan Rogue and a 2012 GMC Yukon collided at 5100 Competition Drive, resulting in $3,600 in damages.
November 4
14 - Donald Ray Steffen, Jr. 58, 5535 Gaines St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2700 block of 18th Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
15 - Zackary Hayward, 32, 12160 Utah Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
16 - A 2005 Ford F150 and a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Woodland Lane, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
17 - A 2010 Toyota Sienna and a 2014 Ford F15 collided at Eastwood Court and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $14,500 in damages.
18 - A 2011 Honda Pilot and a 2004 Toyota Sienna collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damages.
19 - A 2012 Ford Econoline and a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
20 - A 1999 Oldsmobile 88 and a 2013 Honda Accord collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $300 in damages.
You have free articles remaining.
November 5
21 - A 2013 Toyota Avalon and a 2014 Lexus GX460 collided at Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive, resulting in $20,000 in damages.
22 - Jawuan Elias Williams, 18, 21445 Scott Park Road, Apt. 11, Davenport, was arrested in the 400 block of 16th Street on suspicion of fourth-degree criminal mischief and simple assault.
23 - A 2019 Ford Fusion, valued at $16,500, was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Avalon Drive.
24 - Vehicle parts and cash, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of Eastwood Court.
November 6
25 - A computer, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Learning Campus Drive.
26 - Darian Leeann Burch, 25, 26146 Valley Drive, was arrested at 11th and Grant streets on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
27 - Dylan Lee Deweerdt, 26, 26146 Valley Drive, was arrested at 11th and Grant street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and an interstate warrant.
28 - Mark Aaron Peters, 43, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
29 - Gas, valued at $38, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of State Street.
30 - A 2017 Toyota Tacoma and a 2011 Thom School bus collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $155 in damages.
31 - A 2016 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Nissan Altima collided at Middle Road and AAA Court, resulting in $600 in damages.
November 7
32 - A 2001 Ford Expedition and a 1998 Jeep Wrangler collided at 29th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $4,500 in damages.
33 - A 2003 Ford Taurus and a 2019 Ford F350 collided in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive, resulting in $1,200 in damages.
November 8
34 - A 2004 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Honda Odyssey collided at Valley Drive and Crisswell Street, resulting in $42,000 in damages.
35 - A 2002 Ford Escort and a 2013 Ford Fusion collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damages.
36 - Marcie Kay Steele-Foisy, 72, 2617 Maplecrest Road, Apt. 232, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
November 9
37 - A hit and run accident, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 3700 block of 29th Street.
November 11
38 - A 2018 GMC Acadia and a 2018 Honda Pilot collided in the 2300 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
39 - A 2015 Toyota Corolla collided with a street sign at 53rd Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
40 - A 2016 Honda Passport and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 13th and Grant streets, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
November 12
41 - A 2015 BMW 328XI and a 2016 Toyota RAV 4 collided in the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damages.