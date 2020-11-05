Crime watch

October 11

16. A 2013 Ford Edge and a 2003 Buick Regal collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $7000 in damage.

17. A battery, valued at $119, was reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.

October 12

18. Gloves, valued at $90, were reported stolen at 2500 Cody Street.

19. A 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe collided with a tree at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $3600 in damage.

20. Tools, valued at $2075, were reported stolen at 5900 State Street.

21. Allison Stephens, 30, 709 SE 3rd Street, Aledo, Illinois, was arrested at 200 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

October 13

22. A 2006 Honda Civic and a 2015 Chrysler 200 collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $1450 in damage.

23. Michael John Dunbar, II., 41, 3000 Woodmayr Drive, was arrested at Devils Glen Road and Tower Lane on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.