Crime watch

September 3
1. A 2015 Toyota Camry and a 2020 Toyota Highlander collided at George Thuenen Drive and 17th Street, resulting in $400 in damage.
September 12
2. A 2008 Toyota Tundra and a 2020 Chevrolet 1500 collided at 6900 Middle Road, resulting in $1007 in damage.
September 29
3. A 1998 Ford Expedition and a 1994 GMC Yukon collided at Magnolia Drive and Hillside Drive, resulting in $800 in damage.
4. Melissa Jane Lohse, 38, 2906 West 66th Street, Davenport, was cited at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of second degree shoplifting and providing false identification information.
October 3
5. Jon Thomas Kucharo, 44, 2510 Brambleberry Court, was arrested at Kimberly Road and Middle Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
October 5
6. A 2015 BMW 335I Pass and a 2017 Honda Civic collided at 4400 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $12000 in damage.
October 6
7. Fraud by scam, valued at $5721, was reported at 1600 Elmwood Avenue.
8. Jolene Annette Griffin, 54, 4705 Jack Drive, was cited at 1600 Grant Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
October 7
9. A 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2017 Ford Taurus collided at 3500 Belmont Road, resulting in $1300 in damage.
October 8
10. A 2008 Dodge Caliber and a 2008 Dodge Caravan collided at Middle Road and AAA Court, resulting in $8000 in damage.
11. Cash, valued at $40, was reported stolen at 2500 Crestview Drive.
12. Tyrell Derrious Cooper, 23, 722 Hillandale Road, Davenport, was arrested at 500 23rd Street on suspicion of second offense domestic abuse assault.
13. Shawn Michael Keegan, 47, 1431 Golden Valley Drive, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of simple assault.
October 9
14. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported at 1300 14th Street.
October 10
15. A 2017 Toyota Sienna and a 2018 Toyota Sienna collided at Mississippi Boulevard and Riverview Park Drive, resulting in $8000 in damage.
October 11
16. A 2013 Ford Edge and a 2003 Buick Regal collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $7000 in damage.
17. A battery, valued at $119, was reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
October 12
18. Gloves, valued at $90, were reported stolen at 2500 Cody Street.
19. A 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe collided with a tree at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $3600 in damage.
20. Tools, valued at $2075, were reported stolen at 5900 State Street.
21. Allison Stephens, 30, 709 SE 3rd Street, Aledo, Illinois, was arrested at 200 Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
October 13
22. A 2006 Honda Civic and a 2015 Chrysler 200 collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $1450 in damage.
23. Michael John Dunbar, II., 41, 3000 Woodmayr Drive, was arrested at Devils Glen Road and Tower Lane on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.
24. A bicycle, valued at $150, was reported stolen at 1900 Fair Avenue.
25. A purse, cash, various cards, and a wallet, valued at $50, were reported stolen at 4800 Schaefer Court.
October 14
26. A 2010 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2004 Chrysler Sebring collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2200 in damage.
27. A 2015 Chevrolet Impala and a 2012 Freightliner truck collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $500 in damage.
October 15
28. A 2005 Lexus ES and a 2014 Honda CRV collided at State Street and 12th Street, resulting in $400 in damage.
29. A license plate, valued at $25, was reported stolen at 900 State Street.
30. Fraud, valued at $510, was reported at 5100 White Post Road.
October 17
31. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2005 Mercedes M35 collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4000 in damage.
32. A 2006 Jeep Liberty and a 2014 Toyota Avalon collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $1400 in damage.
October 18
33. A 2001 Ford Taurus and a 2010 Ford State Street collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $8000 in damage.
October 19
34. A 2015 Lincoln MKZ, no value listed, was reported stolen at 5800 Jenny Lane.
October 20
35. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $1500, was reported at 3300 18th Street.
36. A 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2011 Hyundai Sonata collided at the 1200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1300 in damage.
37. A 2009 GMC Sierra and a 2018 GMC Terrain collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $1010 in damage.
