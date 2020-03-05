Crime Watch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

19. A 2006 Chevrolet Impala and a 2016 Mack Semi-truck collided at Grant and 21st streets, resulting in $5,500 in damages.

February 9

20. Cash, checkbooks, electronics, and a purse, were reported stolen in the 1500 block of Brown Street. Criminal mischief, damages totaling $300, was also reported.

21. Madison Martens, 19, 724 24th St., was arrested in the 700 block of 24th Street on suspicion of gathering for use of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

February 10

22. A computer, valued at $600, was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Coleman Street.

23. Fraud by counterfeit, valued at $20, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.

24. James Ray Nuzum, 33, 9567 Briggs Trail, Norwalk, was arrested in the 2200 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third-degree attempted burglary, fraud, and ongoing criminal contact.

25. Brian James Boston, 31, 1714 Elmwood Avenue, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.