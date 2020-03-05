Crime Watch

February 3
1. Merchandise, valued at $79.50, were reported stolen in the 1100 block of 16th Street.
2. Randy Wade Friemel, 47, 3138 Lindsey Court, was arrested at Crow Creek Road and Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
February 4
3. Stephanie Sue Greve, 43, 1501 State St., Apt. 243, was arrested at 14th and State streets on suspicion of habitual-offender driving while barred and driving while license suspended or revoked.
4. A trailer, valued at $40,000, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of Elm Street.
5. A 2007 Ford F15 and a 2017 Subaru Forrester collided at Middle Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $2,700 in damages.
February 5
6. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
February 6
7. Nibitanga Salvator, 19, 903 Oneida Ave., Apt. 3, Davenport, was arrested in the 3900 block of Tanglefoot Terrace on suspicion of third-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft.
8. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $25,000, was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Belair Drive.
9. A 2010 Pontiac G6 and a 2002 Pontiac G6 collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,600 in damages.
10. A 2006 Pontiac Torrent, a 2004 Ford Ranger, and a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $13,500 in damages.
February 7
11. Tools, valued at $1245, were reported stolen on Crow Lake Place.
12. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 6000 block of Eagle Ridge Road.
13. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue.
14. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,500, was reported in the 2800 block of Eagle Heights Court.
15. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $3,000, was reported in the 6100 block of Eagle Ridge Road.
16. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 5900 block of Eagle Ridge Road.
17. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 6100 block of Eagle Ridge Road.
18. A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2013 Jeep Champion collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
You have free articles remaining.
19. A 2006 Chevrolet Impala and a 2016 Mack Semi-truck collided at Grant and 21st streets, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
February 9
20. Cash, checkbooks, electronics, and a purse, were reported stolen in the 1500 block of Brown Street. Criminal mischief, damages totaling $300, was also reported.
21. Madison Martens, 19, 724 24th St., was arrested in the 700 block of 24th Street on suspicion of gathering for use of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
February 10
22. A computer, valued at $600, was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Coleman Street.
23. Fraud by counterfeit, valued at $20, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
24. James Ray Nuzum, 33, 9567 Briggs Trail, Norwalk, was arrested in the 2200 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third-degree attempted burglary, fraud, and ongoing criminal contact.
25. Brian James Boston, 31, 1714 Elmwood Avenue, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
26. A 2019 Nissan Rogue and a 2012 Dodge Caliber collided in the 1900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
February 11
27. A 2010 Mazda 6, a 2012 Buick Verano, and a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $16,100 in damages.
February 12
28. Branden Paul Stock, 18, 527 Reynolds St., LeClaire, was arrested in the 400 block of 16th Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
29. Cash, sunglasses, tools, and electronics, valued at $670, were reported stolen in the 1500 block of Lincoln Road.
February 13
30. A check, shoes, and television, valued at $340, were reported stolen in the 1300 block of 14th Street.
31. Ryan Scott Sickler, 40, 1650 14th St., was arrested in the 2000 block of Middle Road on suspicion of simple assault.
32. Matthew Steven Klos, 18, 1606 21st St., was arrested in the 400 block of 16th Street on suspicion of assault on peace officers and others.
February 14
33. Lamar Marquese Clay, 28, 2919 N. Michigan Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/airflow.
34. Brandon Cervantez, 26, 1257 West Main St., Galesburg, Illinois, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
February 18
35. Susan Lynn Vaughn, 60, 2128 Judson Court, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third-degree theft.