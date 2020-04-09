Crime Watch

March 11

8 A 1999 Honda Civic and a 2008 Ford F150 collided at River Drive and 8th Street, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

9 Zachary Aaron Cahill, 28, 1138 State St., Apt. 17, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of providing false identification information, possession of a controlled substance and an interstate warrant.

March 12

10 Fraud by check, valued at $200, was reported in the 5000 block of Heatherstone Road.

11 A 2008 Pontiac G6 and 2008 Nissan Altima collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $900 in damage.

12 A 2016 Toyota Camry and a 2012 Honda Accord collided in the 2900 block of Halcyon Drive, resulting in $23000 in damage.

March 13

13 Leanna Rae Thomas, 52, 414 51st Ave., East Moline, was arrested at Grant Street and 11th Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

14 Deva Alaina Howard, 24, 806 State St., Apt. 1, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.