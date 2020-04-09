Crime Watch

March 4
1 Randall Joseph Roelandt, 55, 1712 Fillmore St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
2 Alcohol, valued at $132.41, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
March 5
3 A 2018 Ford Expedition and a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix collided at Lincoln Road and 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
March 6
4 A 2015 Buick Regal and a 2017 Toyota Prius collided in the 3400 block of Middle Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
March 8
5 Craig Everett Hoeck, 32, 2360 West 1st St., Davenport, was arrested at 14th Street and Bellevue Avenue on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
March 10
6 Nicole Renee Arguello, 34, 2006 Carey Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of fifth degree theft from a building.
7 Ashley Howard, 32, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 11
8 A 1999 Honda Civic and a 2008 Ford F150 collided at River Drive and 8th Street, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
9 Zachary Aaron Cahill, 28, 1138 State St., Apt. 17, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of providing false identification information, possession of a controlled substance and an interstate warrant.
March 12
10 Fraud by check, valued at $200, was reported in the 5000 block of Heatherstone Road.
11 A 2008 Pontiac G6 and 2008 Nissan Altima collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $900 in damage.
12 A 2016 Toyota Camry and a 2012 Honda Accord collided in the 2900 block of Halcyon Drive, resulting in $23000 in damage.
March 13
13 Leanna Rae Thomas, 52, 414 51st Ave., East Moline, was arrested at Grant Street and 11th Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
14 Deva Alaina Howard, 24, 806 State St., Apt. 1, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
15 Darsheem Timera Shears, 29, 806 State St., Apt. 1, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
16 Brenden Scott Fuessel, 38, 2524 Crestview Drive, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
17 Joshua Hartman, 33, 2210 W. Rusholme St., Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and an interstate warrant.
18 A 2014 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Ford Fiesta collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
19 Derek James Haynes, Jr., 28, 2312 Oak St., was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and second offense domestic abuse assault.
20 Fraud, valued at $,27161.85, was reported in the 1500 block of Prairie Vista Drive.
21 A 2011 Ford F150 and a 2007 Infinity Q56 collided at Fawn Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
22 A 2019 Mini Cooper and a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
March 14
23 Lacey Stanford Boyd, 34, 1811 Farnam St., Davenport, was arrested in the 700 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
24 A 2005 Ford Escape and a 2008 Toyota Corolla collided at Devils Glen Road and Park Wild Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
25 Isabel Elenora Brimeyer, 19, 2949 262nd St., DeWitt, Iowa, was arrested in the 2100 block of State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
26 Chrystian Knapp, 38, 2409 Devils Glen Road, was arrested at 8th Street and State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
27 Jackie Lea Spitzmiller, 55, 2001 Oklahoma Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 2100 block of State Street on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
28 Brian Richard Johnson, 35, 1147 E. Central Park Ave., Davenport, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
March 15
29 Clinton David Calfee, 31, 4811 Jack Drive, was arrested at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue on suspicion of third degree sexual abuse and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
March 16
30 Darion Desmend Terrell, 19, 2310 Central Ave., was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
31 A 2007 Honda Pilot collided with a tree at Maple Glen Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
March 18
32 A 2005 Honda Accord and a 2018 minivan collided at Middle Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $1,300 in damage. (no model of car listed)
March 19
33 Various cards, a bag, backpack, and a wallet, valued at $140, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Kimberly Road.
34 A 2011 Nissan Maxima and a 2006 Buick Lacrosse collided at State Street and 39th Street, resulting in $600 in damage.
March 20
35 Richard Gatewood, 20, 2114 W. Locust St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.
36 A 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 2007 Toyota Highlander collided at State Street and 16th Street, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
March 22
37 Michael James Morgan II, 24, no address given, was arrested in the 700 block of Jones Street on suspicion of first degree robbery.
38 A 2008 Pontiac G6 and a 2005 Ford Explorer collided at Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
March 23
39 A heavy duty tool, valued at $20,000, was reported stolen in the 5900 block of State Street.
40 A hit and run accident, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 3800 block of Creek Hill Drive.
March 24
41 Cody Wayne Timm, 34, 4911 N. Division St., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a no contact or protective order.
42 Elaina Elizabeth Clancy, 30, 1051 S. Pioneer St., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 25
43 A 2002 Ford Taurus and a 2011 GMC Acadia collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!