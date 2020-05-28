Crime watch

April 30
1. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $335, was reported in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road.
May 2
2. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 1900 block of State Street.
May 4
3. James Jacob Cunningham, 27, 2404 State St., Apt. 9, was arrested in the 1600 block of State Street on suspicion of second degree criminal mischief, third degree attempted burglary, fourth degree criminal mischief, and trespass.
4. A 2007 Honda Accord and a 2005 Mercury Sable collided at 23rd Street and Middle Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
5. Jeanette Louse Wiley, 77, 303 Crestline Drive was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
6. A 2019 Toyota Tacoma, valued at $20,000, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of 19th Street.
7. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,500, was reported in the 1700 block of State Street.
8. Anthony James Roberts, 32, 6203 Brown Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of simple trespass.
May 5
9. Cash, valued at $1,400, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
10. Tools, valued at $4,300, were reported stolen in the 2800 block of Forest Grove Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was also reported.
11. Fraud, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 4100 block of Mallard Court.
May 6
12. Dustin Wayne McCarty, 39, no address given, was cited in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of simple assault.
13. Car parts, valued at $500, were reported stolen in the 3200 block of Bear Tooth Court.
May 7
14. A 2013 Honda Civic and a 2015 Hyundai Elantra collided at Devils Glen Road and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
May 8
15. A 2014 Kia Forte and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Street, resulting in $400 in damage.
16. A 2007 Honda Civic and a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
May 9
17. Bailey James Rericha, 23, 917 Pius Lane, was arrested in the 900 block of Pius Lane on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/airflow, child endangerment, and obstruction of emergency communication.
18. Kal Michael Mitchell, 30, 1138 State St., Apt. 26, was cited in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of third degree theft.
19. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 1100 block of Devils Glen Road.
May 10
20. Mercedez Svetich, 28, 830 Taylor Street, Davenport, was cited in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
21. A 2015 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2019 Toyota Highlander collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $600 in damage.
May 11
22. Fraudulent bank transfer, valued at $2,000, was reported in the 3900 block of Middle Road.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!