Crime watch

9. Cash, valued at $1,400, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.

10. Tools, valued at $4,300, were reported stolen in the 2800 block of Forest Grove Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was also reported.

11. Fraud, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 4100 block of Mallard Court.

May 6

12. Dustin Wayne McCarty, 39, no address given, was cited in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of simple assault.

13. Car parts, valued at $500, were reported stolen in the 3200 block of Bear Tooth Court.

May 7

14. A 2013 Honda Civic and a 2015 Hyundai Elantra collided at Devils Glen Road and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

May 8

15. A 2014 Kia Forte and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Street, resulting in $400 in damage.

16. A 2007 Honda Civic and a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.

May 9