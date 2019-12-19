Crime Watch

November 13
1 - A 2004 Ford Escape and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala collided in the 3500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
November 18
2 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road. Car keys and a remote, valued at $300, was also reported stolen.
3 - Antonio Larvell Thomas, 22, 8233 S. Aberdeen St., Chicago, Illinois, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
November 19
4 - Justin Lee Treanton, 35, 9 Riverview Lane, was arrested in the 2500 block of Oak Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
5 - Zechariah Ray Talbot, 40, no address given, was arrested in the 2500 block of Oak Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
6 - A cell phone, valued at $900, was reported stolen in the 3000 block of 18th Street.
November 20
7 - Copper wire, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 5000 block of Devils Glen Road.
November 21
8 - Brandon Thompson, 32, 3511 Friendship Farm Road, East Moline, was arrested in the 2900 block of State Street on suspicion of simple trespass.
9 - A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2017 Ford Edge collided at Middle Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
November 22
10 - A 2005 Honda Accord and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $5,400 in damages.
11 - Damien Gregory Dassie, 49, 22790 260th Ave., LeClaire, was arrested in the 3800 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated, carrying weapons, and disorderly conduct.
12 - Kevin Sandoval, 20, 1102 Main St., Mendota, Illinois, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
13 - Fraud, damages totaling $600, was reported in the 6000 block of Blackberry Lane.
14 - Brant Thomas Jones, 43, 5379 Heather Glen Circle, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
November 23
15 - Criminal mischief, damages totaling $500, was reported in the 2300 block of Tech Drive.
November 24
16 - Sandra Lee Gorney, 58, 1138 State Street, Apt. 17, was arrested in the 1000 block of State Street on suspicion of second-offense domestic abuse assault.
17 - Allen Lloyd Smock, 45, 1138 State Street, Apt. 17, was arrested in the 1000 block of State Street on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault.
18 - Tavian Michael Goerdt, 18, 3050 Middle Drive, was cited in the 5000 block of Settlers Pointe Circle on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
19 - Blake Allan Misch, 24, 4225 State St., was arrested at 18th Street and Bellevue Avenue on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
November 25
20 - Timothy Andreas Foss, 30, 2366 W. Crest Court, was arrested in 2300 block of West Crest Court on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse.
21 - Marion Joseph Hare, 28, 1126 Scott St., Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second-degree theft possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
22 - William Steven Smith, Jr., 25, 1026 21st St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second-degree theft possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
23 - Cash, a wallet, and cards, valued at $90, were reported stolen in the 2600 block of Maplecrest Road.
24 - Danielle Elizabeth Gordon, 30, 2319 Armil Place, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft, first-offense public consumption/intoxication, and interference with official acts.
25 - Stacia Marae Monnahan, 28, 3405 Holiday Court, was arrested in the 1000 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
26 - A 2015 Volvo XC60 and a 2013 Honda Odyssey collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5.3, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
November 26
27 - A 2015 Chevrolet Spark and a 2005 Chevrolet Impala collided at Grant and 18th streets, resulting in $6,500 in damages.
28 - A 2005 Chrysler Town & Country and a 2008 Ford truck collided at Interstate 80, mile marker 303, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
29 - A 2016 Chevrolet Glaval Titan bus and a 2000 Audi A4 collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,700 in damages.
November 27
30 - A 2001 Honda Civic collided with a deer in the 2200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damages.
31 - Addison Metz, 22, 2128 Cody St., was arrested in the 2300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.
November 29
32 - A 2012 Buick Lacrosse and a 2008 Ford Edge collided at 18th Street and Central Avenue, resulting in $15,000 in damages.
33 - Electronics, a toothbrush, and backpack, valued at $895, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Jonathan Avenue.
34 - A 2005 Buick Lasabre and a 2010 Mazda CX7 collided at River Drive and 8th Street, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
November 30
35 - A hit-and-run accident, no damage total listed, was reported in the 3200 block of Dundee Lane.
December 1
36 - A 2013 Ford F150 collided with a building in the 1600 block of Grant Street, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
37 - An iPhone, valued at $350, was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Competition Drive.
38 - Ashley Nicole Sinclair, 24, 1117 11th St., Silvis, was arrested in the 4100 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
39 - Ruben Alicea, 40, 1998 Bristol Drive, was arrested in the 2900 block of Woodland Lane on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
December 2
40 - A 2018 Toyota RAV 4, a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado, and a 2019 Toyota RAV 4 all collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 3, resulting in $10,000 in damages.
41 - A 2005 Ford Explorer and a 2015 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
December 3
42 - A 2010 Toyota Prius and a 2018 Jeep Liberty collided at Interstate 74, Ramp C, resulting in $1,300 in damages.
43 - Jerrie Anita Johnson, 40, 1138 State St., was cited in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.