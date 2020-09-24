Crime watch

August 11
1. Jalonnie Lynn Young, 28, 3508 70th Street, Moline, was arrested at River Drive and 6th Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with official acts.
August 20
2. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 20 block of Grove Park Place.
August 24
3. William Wakeland, 40, 1016 West 5th Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of simple trespass.
4. Clothing and a lock, valued at $400, were reported stolen in the 7100 block of State Street.
5. John Robert Wellman, 54, no address given, was cited in the 2500 block of Fairway Court on suspicion of third degree harassment.
August 26
6. A car part, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of State Street.
7. A computer, valued at $1,300, was reported stolen in the 3500 block of Devils Glen Road.
8. A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2020 Volvo Tractor collided at 35th Street and State Street, resulting in $4,600 in damage.
August 27
9. Tubing, valued at $16.99. was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
10. A 2012 Ford Eclipse and a 2015 Jeep Rangler collided in the 3500 block of Raleigh Avenue, resulting in $1,700 in damage.
August 28
11. Samantha Lynn Seidell, 50, no address given, was arrested at 5th Street and State Street on suspicion of first degree harassment and fifth degree criminal mischief.
12. A 1993 Ford F250 and a 2016 GMC Yukon collided in the 3300 block of East Ridge Drive, resulting in $2,250 in damage.
August 29
13. A 2004 Lexus GX470 collided with a pole at River Drive and 6th Street, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
August 30
14. A 2014 Ford Fusion collided with a sign at Oakbrook Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $2,400 in damage.
15. William Sullivan, 33, 515 26th Street, was arrested in the 4700 block of Jack Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
16. A trailer and plow, valued at $6000, were reported stolen in the 5900 block of State Street.
August 31
17. Cash, clothing, and a backpack, valued at $125, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road.
18. Cash, valued at $10, was reported stolen in the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive.
19. Electronics, a purse, and backpack, valued at $1,400, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Devils Glen Road.
20. Vehicle parts and electronics, valued at $150, were reported stolen in the 5400 block of Devils Glen Road.
September 1
21. Mark Aaron Peters, 44, 2821 Cypress Drive, was cited in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of shoplifting theft and beer and liquor consumption in public places.
September 2
22. A 2014 Ford Fiesta and a 2008 Saturn Vue collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
23. A 2011 Mitsubishi Eclispse, a 2016 GMC Terrain, and a 2018 Peterbilt Semi Truck all collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.6, resulting in $22,000 in damage.
September 3
24. A 2010 Dodge Caravan and a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
25. Brandon Patrick Brady, 35, no address given, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
26. An Iphone, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
27. Heavy equipment, valued at $22,000, was reported stolen in the 6100 block of Forest Grove Drive.
28. Jessica Lynn McDonnell, 41, 1314 Eastern Avenue, Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
