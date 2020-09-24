Crime watch

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 11

1. Jalonnie Lynn Young, 28, 3508 70th Street, Moline, was arrested at River Drive and 6th Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with official acts.

August 20

2. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 20 block of Grove Park Place.

August 24

3. William Wakeland, 40, 1016 West 5th Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of simple trespass.

4. Clothing and a lock, valued at $400, were reported stolen in the 7100 block of State Street.

5. John Robert Wellman, 54, no address given, was cited in the 2500 block of Fairway Court on suspicion of third degree harassment.

August 26

6. A car part, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of State Street.

7. A computer, valued at $1,300, was reported stolen in the 3500 block of Devils Glen Road.