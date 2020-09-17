Crime watch

August 21
1. A 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, a 2017 Mini Cooper, and a 2004 Ford F150 all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
August 22
2. A 2021 Kia Selto and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee collided in the 5100 block of Competition Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
August 24
3. A 2011 Toyota Camry, a purse, and cash, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Echodale Drive.
August 25
4. A 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, no value given, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road.
5. Maegan Leann Ottens, 21, 4495 34th Street Court, was arrested in the 1100 block of Brown Street on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
6. Fraud, valued at $299, was reported in the 4000 block of Greenbrier Drive.
7. A 2014 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a bicyclist at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $0 damage.
8. A 1998 Ford F150 and 2011 Ford Taurus collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $600 in damage.
9. A 2010 Ford Ranger and a 2004 Toyota Highlander collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
August 26
10. Jack Arthur Otto, 59, 2380 Tech Drive, apt. 319, was cited in the 1800 block of Grant Street on possession of a controlled substance and fifth degree theft.
11. Car parts, valued at $2,000, were reported stolen in the 1000 block of State Street.
August 27
12. A 2003 Saturn Ion and a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
13. A 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, a 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse, and a 2008 Ford F150 all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
14. A 2019 Kenworth Semi-Truck and a 2017 Ford F250 collided at State Street and 17th Street, resulting in $11,500 in damage.
August 28
15. Ben Demond Harrison, 46, 2728 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 2200 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
September 1
16. A 2005 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2018 Buick Encore collided at Central Avenue and 23rd Street, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
