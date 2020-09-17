Crime watch

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 21

1. A 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, a 2017 Mini Cooper, and a 2004 Ford F150 all collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $5,500 in damage.

August 22

2. A 2021 Kia Selto and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee collided in the 5100 block of Competition Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

August 24

3. A 2011 Toyota Camry, a purse, and cash, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Echodale Drive.

August 25

4. A 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, no value given, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road.

5. Maegan Leann Ottens, 21, 4495 34th Street Court, was arrested in the 1100 block of Brown Street on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.

6. Fraud, valued at $299, was reported in the 4000 block of Greenbrier Drive.

7. A 2014 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a bicyclist at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $0 damage.

8. A 1998 Ford F150 and 2011 Ford Taurus collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $600 in damage.