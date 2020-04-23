Crime watch

March 21
1 Calvin Blaine Bendix, 37, 445 23rd St., was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
March 24
2 Prescription pills, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 5100 block of Blackhawk Trail Court.
March 27
3 Austin Alan Aldershof, 23, 1309 East 12th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
4 Micah Quinten Wiggins, 20, 5665 Lewis Court, was cited in the 3500 block of Belmont Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
5 License plates, valued at $15, were reported stolen in the 500 block of 6th Street.
March 28
6 A 2010 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2016 Ford E-450 collided at Devils Glen and Tanglewood roads, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
7 Toiletries, valued at $166, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
8 Criminal mischief, no damage value, was reported in the 1400 block of Central Avenue.
March 30
9 A 2004 Freightliner semi-truck and a 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE collided at 20th and Grant streetr, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
10 Christopher Hayes, 19, 2814 Greenway Drive, was cited in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of simple trespass.
11 Fraudulent charges, valued at $230, were reported in the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
12 Brenden Scott Fuessel, 38, no address given, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of second degree theft.
March 31
13 Tyler David Whitman, 27, 806 State St., apt. 8, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
14 Tatianna White, 20, 2113 West High St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1900 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
April 1
15 Keys, valued at $25, were reported stolen n the 3500 block of Sunny Hill Drive.
16 Pamela Sue Connell, 57, 1138 State St., apt. 6, was cited in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
April 2
17 A 2007 Buick Rendezvous, valued at $5,000, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive. Fraudulent account withdrawal, valued at $203, was also reported.
18 A bicycle and parts, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive.
19 Cortez Lee Culberson, 21, no address given, was cited in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
April 3
20 A wallet, IPhone, and 2018 Ford Taurus, valued at $26,425, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Bristol Drive.
21 License plates, valued at $10, were reported stolen in the 4100 block of Woodview Drive.
22 Glucose tabs and cash, valued at $210, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of South Hampton Drive.
April 5
23 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Drive.
April 6
24 A 2016 Buick Regal and a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu collided in the 1200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
April 7
25 A 2008 Dodge Avenger collided with a bicyclist at Forest Grove Drive and Criswell Street, damage totaling $200. The bicyclist was transported to Genesis East Hospital.
