Crime watch

9 A 2004 Freightliner semi-truck and a 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE collided at 20th and Grant streetr, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

10 Christopher Hayes, 19, 2814 Greenway Drive, was cited in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of simple trespass.

11 Fraudulent charges, valued at $230, were reported in the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.

12 Brenden Scott Fuessel, 38, no address given, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of second degree theft.

March 31

13 Tyler David Whitman, 27, 806 State St., apt. 8, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.

14 Tatianna White, 20, 2113 West High St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1900 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

April 1

15 Keys, valued at $25, were reported stolen n the 3500 block of Sunny Hill Drive.

16 Pamela Sue Connell, 57, 1138 State St., apt. 6, was cited in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.