Crime Watch

8. Ryan Michael Evanchik, 37, 2157 Carlmont Drive, apt. 10, Belmont, California, was arrested at 1600 State Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated, assault on a peace officer and others, open container driver over 21, and possession of a controlled substance.

9. Second degree arson, damage totaling $650, was reported at 1600 23rd Street.

10. A 2004 Mercury Mountaineer and a 2016 Harley Davidson collided at 22nd Street and Grant Street, resulting in $700 in damage.

April 6

11. A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu collided with a retaining wall at Grant Street and Greenwood Avenue, resulting in $8500 in damage.

April 7

12. A fraudulent check, valued at $32.32, was reported at 3300 Jonathan Avenue.

13. Stephen Wilmot Coffin, 63, 4133 4th Avenue B, East Moline, was arrested at Interstate 74 and State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

14. A 2019 Toyota Tacoma and a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided at 1700 State Street, resulting in $2500 in damage.