Crime Watch

March 25
1. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1000, was reported at 5000 Devils Glen Road.
March 27
2. Albert Lee Fields, II, 29, 7111 Oak Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, and open container driver over 21.
March 30
3. A car part, valued at $2500, was reported stolen at 7100 State Street.
April 2
4. A 2009 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $2200 in damage.
April 3
5. Lindsay Alice Faust, 38, no address given, was arrested at 1000 Summit Hills Drive on suspicion of fifth degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
6. A 2005 Toyota Camry collided with a traffic light and fire hydrant at Utica Ridge Road and Utica Ridge Court, resulting in $11500 in damage.
April 5
7. Francisco Matteo Valle, 22, 1150 Lincoln Road, apt. 24, was arrested at Lincoln Road and Kimberly Road on suspicion of interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance, and eluding.
8. Ryan Michael Evanchik, 37, 2157 Carlmont Drive, apt. 10, Belmont, California, was arrested at 1600 State Street on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated, assault on a peace officer and others, open container driver over 21, and possession of a controlled substance.
9. Second degree arson, damage totaling $650, was reported at 1600 23rd Street.
10. A 2004 Mercury Mountaineer and a 2016 Harley Davidson collided at 22nd Street and Grant Street, resulting in $700 in damage.
April 6
11. A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu collided with a retaining wall at Grant Street and Greenwood Avenue, resulting in $8500 in damage.
April 7
12. A fraudulent check, valued at $32.32, was reported at 3300 Jonathan Avenue.
13. Stephen Wilmot Coffin, 63, 4133 4th Avenue B, East Moline, was arrested at Interstate 74 and State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
14. A 2019 Toyota Tacoma and a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided at 1700 State Street, resulting in $2500 in damage.
15. A 2015 Chevrolet 1500 and a 2013 Ford Fusion collided at the 3900 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $18000 in damage.
16. A 2015 Cadillac XTS and a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $3000 in damage.
April 8
17. A 2010 Nissan Versa and a 2004 Toyota Camry collided on the 3400 block of Maplecrest Road, resulting in $9000 in damage.
18. Shawn Dawn Green, 49, 704 Chateau Knoll, was arrested at the 3400 block of Maplecrest Road on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoke and operating a vehicle without interlock.
April 9
19. A 2021 Chevrolet Express and a 2005 Toyota Avalon collided at 53rd Avenue and Brentwood Drive, resulting in $2800 in damage.
April 10
20. Cash, jewelry, and miscellaneous items, valued at $4984, were reported stolen at 2200 Cody Street.
April 11
21. A 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2020 Ford F150 collided at 2200 Falcon Avenue, resulting in $4500 in damage.
22. Brad Charles Ledbetter, 43, 1841 West 2nd Street, Moline, was arrested at Interstate 74 mile marker 5 on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
April 12
23. A 2021 Dodge Durango and a 2017 Chevrolet Passat collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $9500 in damage.
24. Central Hightower, 36, 2706 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested at 2700 Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
25. A 2018 Ford Focus, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a 2017 Hyundai Tucson all collided at Spruce Hills Road and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3800 in damage.
April 13
26. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $50, was reported at 3000 18th Street.
27. A 2020 Nissan Altima, clothing, various cards, and a cell phone, valued at $21100, were all reported stolen at 1700 Valley Vista Drive.
April 14
28. A 2001 Dodge Dakota and a 2017 Toyota Corolla collided at the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, resulting in $2000 in damage.