September 2

1 - Cash, valued at $303, was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Antler Court.

September 5

2 - Fraudulent transactions, valued at $268, were reported in the 6800 block of Colonial Avenue.

September 13

3 - A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2014 Jeep Cherokee collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 18th Street, resulting in $9,000 in damages.

September 20

4 - A 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 1991 Chevrolet K1500 collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $9,000 in damages.

September 22

5 - Montalvo-Delcompare, 29, 2615 Stafford Boulevard, was arrested in the 2600 block of Stafford Boulevard on suspicion of simple assault domestic abuse and child endangerment-no injury. 

6 - A 2008 Nissan Altima and a 2016 GMC Terrain collided at Spruce Hills Road and South Hampton Drive, resulting in $2,200 in damages.

September 23

7 - Household goods, valued at $750, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of 62nd Street Court.

8 - Criminal mischief, damage totaling $75, was reported in the 2800 block of 18th Street.

9 - A 2012 Nissan Juke and a 2014 Honda Odyssey collided at Deerbrook Drive and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $13,500 in damages.

10 - A 2015 Freightliner truck and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided at State Street and 23rd Avenue, resulting in $3,600 in damages.

11 - A 2019 Kia Sport and a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $14,000 in damages.

September 24

12 - A tool, valued at $35, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.

13 - Timothy Wilson, 21, 2511 Davenport Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 2100 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.

14 - A 2014 Ford F550 and a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $3,400 in damages.

15 - A 2013 Kia Spectra and a 2018 Ford Flex collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $24,000 in damages.

September 25

16 - Autumn Janell Shepard, 34, 3424 Greenbrier Drive, was arrested in the 1800 block of Cody Street on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.

17 - A 2006 Dodge Charger and a 2018 Toyota Camry collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $6,500 in damages.

September 26

18 - Kyle Matthew Eliff, 29, 113 East Price Street, Apt. 101, was arrested at Interstate 74 (last Iowa exit ramp) on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated, possessing contraband in a correctional facility, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

19 - A 2019 Jeep Cherokee, a 2016 Ford Edge, and a 2004 Jeep Cherokee collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5, resulting in $6,000 in damages.

20 - A 2019 GMC Sierra collided with a fence at Middle Road and Indiana Avenue, resulting in $3,000 in damages.

21 - A 2007 Chevrolet Impala and a 2016 Toyota Camry collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,000 in damages.

September 28

22 - Tanya Dawn Gilmore, 45, 1825 41st St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 1800 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.

23 - A lawn mower and bicycle, valued at $400, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Oak Street.

24 - A 2014 Honda Pilot and a 2009 Ford F150 collided at 35th Street and State Street, resulting in $7,000 in damages.

September 29

25 - A hit-and-run accident, damages totaling $2,000, was reported at Middle Road and Interstate 74.

26 - Household goods, valued at $550, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of State Street.

27 - A 2011 Ford F150 and a 2009 Toyota Prius collided at State Street and 20th Street, resulting in $800 in damages.

September 30

28 -- A 2008 Chrysler Sebring, valued at $6,000, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.

