Crime watch

February 25

1. Robert Herrmann, 53, 5105 Fairhaven Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on intrastate warrant and suspicion of driving while barred and with a revoked driver’s license

February 27

2. Chad Ernest Brakeman, 43, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on an intrastate warrant and suspicion of stolen property, providing false I.D. information, and improper use of registration

3. Aftyn Celeste Rondell, 28, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on an intrastate warrant and suspicion of stolen property, providing false I.D. information, and improper use of registration

4. Issac P. Boore, 24, 3720 S. Winchester Avenue, Chicago, was arrested on Interstate 74 at Grant Street on suspicion of a hit and run accident resulting in criminal mischief, eluding, OWI first offense, leaving the scene of an accident, interference with official acts, reckless driving, violating one-way traffic designation, failure to maintain control, speeding and for allegedly causing $4,000 in damage to a police squad car

February 28

5. Katherine Losasso, 34, 1104 Kimberly Road #802, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of shoplifting and interference with official acts

6. A purse was found at the intersection of 23rd Street and Central Avenue

March 2

7. A theft from a vehicle of miscellaneous tools and equipment, valued at $2,765.63 was reported in the 900 block of Utica Ridge Place

8. Matthew Alan Danielsen, 49, 2401 Davie Street, was arrested in the 2500 block of Grant Street on suspicion of OWI 1st offense

9. Anton Robert Kunavich, 35, 1015 39th Street #3, was arrested in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of assault, causing bodily injury or mental illness resulting in damages to a 2009 Toyota Camry and property damage to building and landscaping and personal property inside an apartment totaling $90,000

March 3

10. A theft of prescription drugs from a motor vehicle was reported in the 30th block of Riverview Park Drive

11. Edward James Jarrett, 18, 4933 Jersey Ridge Road was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle in 30th block of Riverview Park Drive

12. A juvenile was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle in 30th block of Riverview Park Drive

March 4

13. Stephon Demond Lowe, 46, 2421 28th Avenue, was arrested at the intersection of 4th Street and River Drive on suspicion of eluding, driving while license suspended, operating without a registration, interstate warrant, failure to obey a traffic light, interference with official acts with bodily injury but with no intent, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possessing contraband in a correctional facility

14. James L. Booker, 28, 2024 Emerald Drive, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of driving with a revoked license and operating a vehicle without registration

March 5

15. Logan Maxwell Holst, 27, 23259 212th Street, LeClaire, was arrested in the 5000 block of Competition Drive on suspicion for disorderly conduct and trespassing

16. Mitchell Thomas Gealy, 29, 1830 North Street, was arrested in the 5000 block of Competition Drive on suspicion for disorderly conduct and trespassing

17. Ryan Lee Smith, 28, 2508 W. 60th St., was arrested in the 5000 block of Competition Drive on suspicion for disorderly conduct and trespassing

18. Caitlyn Lindsay Smith, 29, 2508 W. 60th Street of Davenport was cited in the 5000 block of Competition Drive for suspicion of disorderly conduct and trespassing

19. A theft of an auto part, valued at $1,450, was reported in the 1700 block of State Street

20. Marie Iris McCoy, 39, 1010 39th Street, #7, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of stolen consumable products valued at $102.77

