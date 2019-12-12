Crime Watch

November 8
1 - Charles Raymond Pettit, 67, 1529 East 950 North, Wheatfield, Indiana, was arrested at Interstate 80, mile marker 300, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
November 11
2 - Alec Michael Sawvell, 18, 804 24th St., was arrested in the 4000 block of Spartina Court on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
November 13
3 - Bridgette Tanner, 29, 6627 Spring Creek Drive, was arrested in the 6600 block of Spring Creek Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
4 - A 2018 Honda Accord and a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,100 in damages.
5 - A 2010 Chevrolet HHR and a 2011 Toyota Sienna collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $900 in damages.
November 14
6 - A 2006 Dodge Magnum and a 2016 Nissan Rogue collided at Utica Ridge Road and Terrace Park Drive, resulting in $800 in damages.
7 - A 2017 GMC Sierra and a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $400 in damages.
November 15
8 - A 2018 BMW X1 collided with a building in the 3400 block of Middle Road, resulting in $33,000 in damages.
9 - A 2015 Honda Civic collided with a pedestrian at Spruce Hills Drive and 18th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damages. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East, Davenport.
November 16
10 - Monique Jasmine Miller, 18, no address given, was arrested in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession or distribution without tax stamp of a taxable substance.
11 - A 2007 Ford Focus and a 2008 Honda Pilot collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $600 in damages.
November 17
12 - Shawn McNeely, 29, 2510 Avalon Drive, was arrested in the 2500 block of Avalon Drive on suspicion of disorderly houses and harassment of public officers and employees.
13 - Nicholas Kundert, 32, 1728 Middle Road, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
14 - Lavossi Tyrek Stewart, 19, 2914 Woodland Lane, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of eluding and reckless driving.
November 18
15 - Tools and a 2002 Ford F250, valued at $7,500, were reported stolen at in the 3800 block of Elm Street.
16 - Mark Aaron Peters, 43, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication, fifth-degree theft, and simple trespass.
November 19
17 - A 2013 Ford Taurus and a 2011 Ford Taurus collided at Middle Road and Belmont Avenue, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
18 - A 2008 Chevrolet Impala, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, and a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country all collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $18,000 in damages.
19 - Fraudulent use of a credit card, valued at $259.26, was reported in the 1200 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
November 21
20 - A 2011 Ford Fusion and a 2010 Toyota Corolla collided at Middle Road and Fairmeadows Drive, resulting in $500 in damages.
21 - Brandon Thompson, 32, no address given, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
22 - A 2011 school bus, a 2014 Honda Civic, and a 2001 Toyota Camry all collided at Hillside Drive and Magnolia Drive, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
November 23
23 - A 2017 Ford Explorer and a 2019 Honda Insight collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $29,000 in damages.
November 24
24 - A 2013 BMW 535 collided with a concrete base at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damages.