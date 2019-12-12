Crime Watch

8 - A 2018 BMW X1 collided with a building in the 3400 block of Middle Road, resulting in $33,000 in damages.

9 - A 2015 Honda Civic collided with a pedestrian at Spruce Hills Drive and 18th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damages. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East, Davenport.

November 16

10 - Monique Jasmine Miller, 18, no address given, was arrested in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of drug possession/delivery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession or distribution without tax stamp of a taxable substance.

11 - A 2007 Ford Focus and a 2008 Honda Pilot collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $600 in damages.

November 17

12 - Shawn McNeely, 29, 2510 Avalon Drive, was arrested in the 2500 block of Avalon Drive on suspicion of disorderly houses and harassment of public officers and employees.

13 - Nicholas Kundert, 32, 1728 Middle Road, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.