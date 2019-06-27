May 11
1 Russell Wayne Wright, 62, 408 Grant St., was arrested at 6th Street and Holmes Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
May 19
2 Clothes, accessories, and a bag, valued at $24, were reported stolen in the 1200 block of State Street.
May 20
3 A camera, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 4200 block of Squire Drive.
4 Fraud, valued at $2,030.99, was reported in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road. A wallet, insurance cards, driver’s license, and credit cards, valued at $75, were also reported stolen.
5 Fraud, valued at $965, was reported in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road. Cash, a wallet, credit cards, insurance cards, social security cards, and licenses, valued at $270, were also reported stolen.
May 21
6 Fraudulent charges withdrawn from an account, valued at $97.87, were reported in the 3100 block of Parkwild Drive.
May 22
7 Sunglasses, valued at $12.99, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
May 23
8 A 2008 Chrysler 300 and a 2016 Ford F15 collided at George Thuenen Drive and State Street, resulting in $2,500 in damages.
May 24
9 Ryan Robert Carter, 39, 806 State Street, Apt. 11, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of public consumption/intoxication.
May 25
10 Kurtis Craig Land, 33, no address listed, was arrested in the 4000 block of Creek Hill Drive on suspicion of simple trespass.
11 Arman Sabouri, 1803 Oak Street, was arrested in the 2400 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
12 Devin Kenneth Day, 27, 2918 Longview Road, Antioch, California, was arrested at Tanglewood Road and Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
May 26
13 Edward Mena Jr., 29, 1330 West 3rd St., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of escape of misdemeanant.
May 29
14 Austin Levi Hammond, 19, 620 East Broadway A6, Monmouth, Illinois, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
15 Grace Louessa Young, 18, 1120 East Harlem Avenue, Monmouth, Illinois, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and fifth degree theft.
16 Games, cash, a video game console, and 2005 Kia Sedona, valued at $5,540, were reported stolen in the 400 block of 21st Street.
17 Todd Allen Nosa, 46, 5425 Valley Drive, was arrested in the 4400 block of State Street on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, or revoked, first degree harassment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
18 Mail and shoes, valued at $30, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
19 A 2006 Ford Fusion and a 2017 Honda CRV collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $5,500 in damages.
May 30
20 Joseph Michael Talbot, 22, 18 Riverview Lane, was arrested in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of an employee supplying alcohol to a person under age.
21 Isaiah Enrique Vital, 21, 1725 Fairmeadows Drive, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to a person under age.
22 Rita Diane Rogers, 57, 1302 23rd Street ½, was arrested in the 1000 block of State Street on suspicion of employee supplying alcohol to a person under age.
23 A 2015 Lexus RX 350 and a 2013 Jeep Wrangler collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
24 A 2012 Ford Edge and a 2012 Jeep Liberty collided at 53rd Street and North Ridge Circle, resulting in $1,700 in damages.
May 31
25 Merchandise, valued at $53.91, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
26 A 2010 Honda Accord and a 2013 Ford F150 collided at Grant Street and 18th Street, resulting in $1,300 in damages.
27 A 2004 Ford Ranger and a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,100 in damages.
28 A 2013 Ford Escape and a 2009 Ford Edge collided at Grant Street and 16th Street, resulting in $9,000 in damages.
29 A 2006 Chevrolet HHR and a 2008 Toyota Highlander collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damages.
30 A 2007 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox collided at State Street and 11th Street, resulting in $1,250 in damages.
June 2
31 Quashuan Larae Blanks, 21, 1814 13th St., Rock Island, was cited at Spruce Hills and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
32 Kyle Gregory Kerchner, 26, 124 Forest Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 2600 block of Shoreline Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
33 A 2015 Ford Edge and a 2016 Lexus ES 350 collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $550 in damages.
June 3
34 Destiny Rene Lowe, 24, 1812 18th St., was arrested in the 1800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of simple assault.
35 A 2008 Honda Pilot and a 2007 Mazda 6 collided at the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,200 in damages.
36 A 2000 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2013 Chrysler 200 collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $700 in damage.
37 A 2002 Buick Rendezvous and a 2012 Infiniti G25 collided at New Lexington Drive and 18th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
June 4
38 A hit and run accident, no damage total listed, was reported at Interstate 74 and Grant Street.
June 5
39 A 2008 Honda Odyssey and a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 74, mile marker 5.1, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
40 Joseph Allen Brewster, 56, 920 E. 6th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of Grant Street on suspicion of third or subsequent offense public consumption/intoxication and disorderly conduct.
41 Timothy James Bedwell, 30, 2423 N. Michigan Ave., Davenport, was arrested at 14th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
42 Prescription medications and a backpack, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
43 A 2014 Honda Civic and a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive ramp, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
June 6
44 A 2008 GMC Yukon and a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Grant Street and 18th Street, resulting in $27,000 in damages.
45 A hit and run accident, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 3300 block of 18th Street.
June 8
46 A 2015 Toyota Tacoma and a 2014 Mercedes ML350 collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $900 in damages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.