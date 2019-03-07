Jan. 27
1 A 2008 Ford F350, snowblower, and ice melt, valued at $21,000, were reported stolen in the 3800 block of Tanglewood Road.
Jan. 30
2 Brian John Rashid, 58, 2930 Walnut Court, was arrested in the 700 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 1
3 John Howard Patrick, 49, 4 Blackstone Way, LeClaire, was arrested at Middle and Forest Grove roads on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 2
4 A 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
Feb. 4
5 A 2009 Buick Lacrosse was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of State Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
6 Prescription pills, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Grant Street.
7 Caleb Robert Mumma, 28, 2605 Newberry Circle, Burlington, Iowa, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while license denied, suspended, or revoked.
8 Rachel Jeannette Parker, 27, 2605 Newberry Circle, Burlington, Iowa, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of unlawful possession of prescription pills, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
Feb. 5
9 A 2000 Jeep Cherokee collided with a fence at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,400 in damage.
Feb. 8
10 A 2017 GMC Sierra and a 2014 Ford E350 collided in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
11 A 2010 Toyota Highlander and a 1999 GMC Suburban collided at Middle and Belmont roads, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
Feb. 9
12 A 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2015 Nissan Murano collided at 53rd and Falcon avenues, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
13 A 2014 Buick Encore and a 1995 Honda Accord collided at Bellevue Avenue and 15th Street, resulting in $900 in damage.
Feb. 10
14 A 2009 Kia Spectra and a 2007 Ford Edge collided at Central Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
Feb. 11
15 A 2010 Honda CRV and a 2010 Honda Odyssey collided at 53rd and Falcon avenues, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
16 A 2017 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2009 Nissan Maxima collided in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $200 in damage.
17 A 2006 Toyota Tundra collided with a street sign at River Drive and 8th Street, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
18 A 2017 Toyota Sienna and a 2014 Jeep Compass collided at Spruce Hills and Oxford drives, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
19 A forged check, valued at $8,000, was reported in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.
Feb. 12
20 A 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2017 Kia Optima collided at Grant Street and River Drive, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
21 Ramon Lamar March, 26, 975 39th St., Apt. 7, was arrested at 31st and State streets on suspicion of eluding.
22 Jean Marie Conklin, 33, 504 North 6th Ave., Eldridge, was arrested in the 1300 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an intrastate warrant.
Feb. 13
23 A 2017 GMC Yukon and a 2019 Ford Fusion collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $4,800 in damage.
24 A 2005 Hyundai Elantra collided with a pedestrian in the 3300 block of18th Street, resulting in no damage or injuries.
25 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $900, was reported in the 3100 block of Parkwild Drive.
Feb. 14
26 A 2013 Chevrolet Captiva and a 2009 Ford Edge collided at 23rd and Glenn streets, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
Feb. 15
27 A 2018 Toyota Highlander and a 2002 Dodge Durango collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
28 A car stereo, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 5600 block of State Street.
29 Nyilah Sulaimana Davis, 27, 2770 Tech Drive, Apt. 411, was arrested in the 2500 block of Crestview Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
Feb. 16
30 A 2014 Honda Accord and a 1991 Acura Legend collided in the 2600 block of 18th Street, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
31 A 2011 GMC Yukon and a 2018 Toyota Corolla collided at State and 12th streets, resulting in $300 in damage.
Feb. 17
32 A 2014 Volvo tractor collided with a sign at Interstate 80 mile marker 300, resulting in $25,500 in damage.
33 Antwan McCullough, 31, 1005 39th St., was arrested in the 1000 block of 39th Street, on suspicion of simple domestic assault and child endangerment/no injury.
Feb. 18
34 A 2006 Ford Mustang collided with a deer in the 2500 of 18th Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
35 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 1100 block of Middle Road.
36 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $450, was reported in the 1700 block of Elmwood Lane.
