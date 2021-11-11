Crime Watch

October 11
1. A 2013 Cadillac ATS and a 2015 GMC Savanna collided at Lincoln Road and 18th Street, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
October 15
2. A 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2002 Chevrolet Venture collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
3. A 2018 Tessla 3 EV and a 2012 Toyota RAV collided at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $20,000 in damage.
4. A 2008 Ford Edge and a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban collided at Interstate 74 and 14th Street, resulting in $13,000 in damage. Kelly Sue Murphy, 47, 1105 Briarcliff Lane, Clinton, Iowa, was also arrested on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.
October 16
5. A 2014 Porsche Boxster and a 2000 Mitsubishi Montero collided at 1600 Grant Street, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
October 18
6. A 2013 Nissan Rogue and an animal collided at 31st Street and Central Avenue, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
7. Cash, valued at $10, was reported stolen at 2800 Sycamore Terrace.
8. Samuel Ryan Dunn, 41, 1600 Oak Street, was arrested at 1600 Oak Street on suspicion of second offense domestic abuse assault.
9. A 2010 Toyota Corolla and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $71,000 in damage.
October 19
10. A 2017 Ford Escape and a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,750 in damage.
11. Forgery, valued at $500, was reported at 2800 AAA Court.
12. A 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander and a 1998 Subaru Outback collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $17,000 in damage.
13. A 2013 Honda Accord and a 2010 Ford Fusion collided at 3300 18th Street, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
October 20
14. A 2015 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
15. A computer, valued at $259, was reported stolen at 4500 Utica Ridge Road.
16. Ammunition, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen at 1000 Lincoln Road.
17. A car part, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
October 21
18. A 2013 Hyundai Sonata and a 2013 Ford F550 collided at 12th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $4,600 in damage.
19. A chromebook, backpack, and debit cards, no value listed, were reported stolen at 3800 18th Street.
October 22
20. A 2017 Kia Sorento and a 2004 Honda CRV collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
October 23
21. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse collided with a pedestrian at 700 21st Street, resulting in $0 damage. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East hospital.
22. Rajat Gera, 35, 3300 Chateau Knoll, was arrested at 3300 Chateau Knoll on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/airflow.
October 24
23. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2016 Toyota Camry collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
24. A 2017 Nissan Rogue, valued at $17,000, was reported stolen at 1900 Elmwood Drive.
October 25
25. Serena Shyln Wiles, 26, 2500 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested at 2500 Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
26. Fraudulent charges, valued at $9,354, were reported at 2700 Crow Creek Road.
27. Cash, valued at $1,400, was reported stolen at 1300 Pinehill Road.
October 26
28. A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado collided at the 600 block of River Drive, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
29. A 2016 Kia Optima, no value listed, was reported stolen at 3600 53rd Avenue.