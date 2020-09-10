Crime watch

August 7
1. A 2017 Ford Fusion and a 2018 Freightliner Semi-truck collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 301, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
August 10
2. A 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2009 Volkswagen RTN collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
August 12
3. A 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2005 Toyota Square collided at Spruce Hills Lane and Linden Lane, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
August 13
4. Fraud, valued at $2,000, was reported in the 2000 block of Ashford Road.
5. A 2015 Ford Transit and a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at Belmont Avenue and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
August 14
6. A 2018 Ford F150 and a 2010 Dodge Charger collided in the 2400 block of Crow Creek Road, resulting in $20,200 in damage.
August 15
7. A 2005 Honda Accord collided with a power pole at 23rd Street and Stender Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
August 16
8. Brian Charles Dekeyzer, 44, 1529 Monterey Court, was arrested in the 5000 block of Competition Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, interference with official acts, and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
9. A credit card, backpack, computer, and various miscellaneous items, valued at $1,000, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
August 17
10. Thomas Lee Nelson, 50, 2325 Pinehurst Street, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
August 18
11. Bryana Marie Whyte, 23, 1326 Jones Street, LeClaire, was arrested at Devils Glen Road and Holiday Court on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
12. A firearm, no value total listed, was reported stolen in the 800 block of State Street.
13. Shawn William Spencer, 29, 2445 West Columbia Avenue, Davenport, was cited in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
14. A 2015 Glav Bus and a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta collided at Tech Drive and 18th Street, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
15. A 2001 Ford Explorer and a 2016 Jeep Patriot collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Magnolia Drive, resulting in $11,400 in damage.
16. A 2009 Nissan Altima and a 2019 Nissan Altima collided at State Street and 10th Street, resulting in $4,250 in damage.
17. A 2013 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Audi A4 collided in the 3100 block of Chateau Knoll, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
August 19
18. Bicycles, no value total listed, were reported stolen in the 1400 block of 18th Street.
19. A 2015 BMW 320 and a 2013 Toyota Highlander collided in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
August 21
20. A 2007 Buick Lucerne and a 2008 Toyota Rav 4 collided at 19th Street and Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $500 in damage.
21. A 2012 Honda Odyssey and a 2017 Jeep Wrangler collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
August 22
22. Kristyn Nicole Bradley, 30, 2905 North Michigan Avenue, was arrested in the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possessing contraband in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, and an interstate warrant.
23. Jeremy John Pappas, 32, 7501 North Ridge Boulevard, Chicago, Illinois, was cited in the 5100 block of Competition Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
24. A 2011 Ford Fiesta and a 2019 Honda Pilot collided at 23rd Street and Lincoln Road, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
August 23
25. A 2013 Dodge Dart and a 2003 Honda CRV collided in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive, resulting in $1,150 in damage.
August 24
26. A 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2015 Dodge Charger collided at Utica Ridge Road and Utica Ridge Place, resulting in $2,600 in damage.
27. A 2018 Medic Ambulance and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Tanglefoot Road and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $350 in damage.
August 25
28. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 2500 block of Middle Road.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!