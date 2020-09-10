Crime watch

August 16

8. Brian Charles Dekeyzer, 44, 1529 Monterey Court, was arrested in the 5000 block of Competition Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, interference with official acts, and first offense public consumption/intoxication.

9. A credit card, backpack, computer, and various miscellaneous items, valued at $1,000, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Mississippi Boulevard.

August 17

10. Thomas Lee Nelson, 50, 2325 Pinehurst Street, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

August 18

11. Bryana Marie Whyte, 23, 1326 Jones Street, LeClaire, was arrested at Devils Glen Road and Holiday Court on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

12. A firearm, no value total listed, was reported stolen in the 800 block of State Street.

13. Shawn William Spencer, 29, 2445 West Columbia Avenue, Davenport, was cited in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.