October 2
1 Fraudulent charges, valued at $183, were reported in the 2700 block of Willow Drive.
October 9
2 Jeffrey Scheckel, 49, 3018 Oak St. Court, was cited in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of shoplifting theft.
October 15
3 Taelor Marie Stropes, 22, no address given, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card, fourth-degree theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4 Carly Anne Baguss, 26, 129 Washington St., Buffalo, Iowa, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
5 Lindsey Chapman, 30, 7426 25th St, Milan, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
October 16
6 A 2006 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Toyota Highlander collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
October 17
7 A 2013 Ford F15 and a 2014 Lexus R35 collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
October 19
8 Tools and clothing, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2000 block of Grant Street.
9 Angelica Alexis Portillo, 39, 3520 Central Ave., was cited in the 3500 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of second-offense compulsory education violation.
10 A 2006 Ford F150 and a 2012 Chrysler Touring collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Elmore Avenue, resulting in $400 in damage.
October 20
11 Victoria Lee Blunt, 38, 2109 Grant St., was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
12 A 2008 Cadillac CTS and a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic collided at 20th Street and Grant Street, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
October 21
13 Greggory Mathews, 34, 1627 West 8th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2700 block of Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, and second-degree criminal mischief.
October 22
14 Carl Philip Porter, 41, 229 Thorwaldsen Place, Clinton, Iowa, was arrested in the 1600 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
15 Rickie Ray Bohannan, II, 41, 2313 Grant St., was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
16 A 2004 Pontiac Vibe and a 1992 Chevrolet Caprice collided in the 800 block of 39th Street, resulting in $800 in damage.
17 A 2015 Chevrolet Cruze collided with a fence in the 4200 block of Forest Grove Road, resulting in $8,400 in damage.
18 A 1998 Honda Prelude and a 2006 Ford F15 collided at 18th Street and Tech Drive, resulting in $6,900 in damage.
October 23
19 Tools, valued at $17,700, were reported stolen in the 800 block of 28th Street.
20 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 400 block of 26th Half Street.
21 Fraudulent purchase, valued at $500, was reported in the 1600 block of State Street.
22 Cash, valued at $250, was reported stolen in the 5600 block of Barcelona Street.
23 A 2018 Toyota Highlander and a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
October 24
24 A 2000 Lexus RX 300 and a 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $550 in damage.
25 Fraud, no value listed, was reported in the 2500 block of Oak Street.
26 A tool, valued at $18.99, was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
27 Brandi Kaye Smithson, 41, 3173 Willowwood Drive, was arrested in the 3100 block of Willowwood Drive on suspicion of fourth-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, and trafficking in stolen weapons.
28 Sharah Marie Thompson, 35, 3173 Willowwood Drive, was arrested in the 3100 block of Willowwood Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and fourth-degree theft.
29 Boxing gloves, valued at $50, were reported stolen in the 3300 block of Jonathan Avenue.
30 A 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
31 A 2000 Lexus RX300 and 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $550 in damage.
October 25
32 A license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Monterey Court.
33 A 2008 GMC 1500 and a 2017 Honda Pilot collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
October 26
34 A hit-and-run crash, no damage value listed, was reported in the 1100 block of State Street.
35 Fraud, valued at $9,561.04, was reported in the 400 block of Devils Glen Road.
36 Cory Glenn Emerson, 42, 1222 Brown St., was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense public intoxication/consumption.
37 A 2018 Ford Econoline and a 2011 BMW 328XI collided in the 400 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
38 A 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and 1981 Fiat Spider collided in the 1500 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
39 A 2015 Buick Verano and a 2016 Nissan Rogue collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $24,000 in damage.
October 27
40 Arson, damage totaling $10,000, was reported in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.
41 A 2012 Hyundai Elantra and a 2009 Toyota Highlander collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $900 in damage.
42 A 2017 Ford Fusion and a 2001 Honda Accord collided in the 4500 block of Winston Place, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
43 A 2006 Ford F150 and a 2014 Ford Focus collided n the 2300 block of Echodale Drive, resulting in $110 in damage.
October 28
44 Cold medicine, valued at 221.93, was reported stolen at Walgreens, 3425 Middle Road.
45 Sandra Lee Gorney, 57, 1138 State St.t, Apt 23, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of second-offense public consumption/intoxication.
46 Michael Gabrysiak, 62, 716 31st St., was arrested at Devils Glen Road and Middle Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
47 A 2016 Honda Pilot and 2001 Dodge Neon collided in the 3500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
48 A 2003 Chevrolet Suburban and a 2000 Chevrolet S10 collided at North Street and 18th Street, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
October 29
49 Deveroux Allen Sapho, 24, 223 8th St., Moline, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of carrying weapons while under the influence, providing false identification information, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
50 Cash, valued at $340, was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Devils Glen Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $5,300, was also reported.
51 Richard Thompson, 72, 4340 Aspen Hills Circle, was cited in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
October 31
52 A 2009 Dodge Journey and a 2018 Ford Explorer collided in the 2100 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.