Crime Watch

June 8
1. Electronics, valued at $1,200, were reported stolen at 2500 Central Avenue.
June 9
2. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $2,500, was reported at 1900 North Oak Street.
3. Rhiannon Carly Rocha, 37, 822 9th Street West, Rock Island, was arrested at 1400 Hillside Drive on suspicion of third degree burglary, third degree theft, fifth degree criminal mischief, and simple trespass.
June 10
4. Kevin Alan Crock, 42, 2261 Crow Creek Road, was arrested at 2200 Crow Creek Road on suspicion of third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault.
June 11
5. A car part, no value listed, was reported stolen at 2200 Grant Street.
6. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,500, was reported at 800 Golden Valley Drive.
7. A 2019 Honda CRV and a 2013 Ford Mustang collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
8. A 2002 Buick Lesabre and a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 4017 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
June 12
9. A 2010 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
June 13
10. Alvin Anthony Minge, Jr., 28, 2318 9th Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at 3000 Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of interference with official acts.
11. A garage door opener and cash, valued at $10, were reported stolen at 1900 Plum Tree Road.
12. A 2018 Ford F150, valued at $35,000, was reported stolen at 3300 Jonathan Avenue.
13. A 2002 Ford Taurus, a 2011 Subaru Impreza, a 2015 Dodge Challenger, a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, a 2014 GMC Sierra, and a 2013 Audi Q7 all collided at 2500 State Street, resulting in $55,550 in damage.
June 15
14. Cash, valued at $500, was reported stolen at 1800 Cody Street.
15. A 2016 Honda Accord collided with a building at 2100 Middle Road, resulting in $14,500 in damage.
June 16
16. Chad Brakeman, 43, no address given, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of third degree theft.
17. A 2012 GMC Acadia and a 2011 Ford Escape collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $3,600 in damage.
18. Fraudulent charges, valued at $3,100, were reported at 2400 Eastberry Court.
June 17
19. A 2015 Nissan Rogue and a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
20. A 2014 Ford Focus and a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
June 18
21. A 2007 Hyundai Azera was involved in a single vehicle accident at North Ridge Circle and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
22. A 2014 Kia Sorento was involved in a single vehicle accident at 6800 State Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
23. Tabitha Ellen McKinley, 34, 725 North Howell Street, was arrested at Willowwood Drive and Cedarview Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
24. A 2021 Chevrolet Crew Cab and a 2018 Honda CRV collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
25. Thomas Leland Loflin, 36, no address given, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of third degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 19
26. License plates, valued at $51, were reported stolen at 800 Devils Glen Road.
June 20
27. Dennis Craig Royce, Jr., 48, 2237 Waveland Drive, was arrested at 2200 Waveland Drive on suspicion of domestic assault/impeding blood or airflow.
June 21
28. A 2021 Jeep Wrangler and a 2012 Toyota Camry collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
29. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $4,000, was reported at 1000 39th Street.
June 22
30. Cash, a purse, and a gift card, valued at $50, were reported stolen at 2800 Glenn Street.
31. A 2014 Ford Fusion and a 2003 GMC Sierra collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
32. Electronics and sunglasses, valued at $620, were reported stolen at 3500 Chateau Knoll.
33. A watch, valued at $100, was reported stolen at 1300 Glencoe Lane.
34. CD’s and a vaccination card, valued at $25, were reported stolen at 2700 Cody Street.
35. Michael William Thumann, 38, 2870 Marigil Lane, was arrested at 2800 Marigil Lane on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and obstruction of emergency communications.
36. Cash and electronics, valued at $40, were reported stolen at 2900 Greenview Drive.
June 24
37. Tools, valued at $119, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
June 25
38. Kevin Michael Arnold, 50, 2436 31st Street, Moline, was arrested at 1100 State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
39. Troy Wayne Cottrell, 50, 3429 Keota Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 2200 Kimberly Road on suspicion of providing false identification information and open container driver over 21.
June 26
40. Jon Thomas Kucharo, 45, 2510 Brambleberry Court, was arrested at 2600 Central Avenue on suspicion of simple assault.
41. Jeremiah Birkholz, 24, 525 26th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 1000 State Street on suspicion of contempt violation of a no contact or protective order.
42. Lisa Ann Van Damme, 60, 2271 East 51st Street, Davenport, was arrested at 19th Street and State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
June 28
43. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported at 5500 Valley Drive.