Crime Watch

19. A 2015 Nissan Rogue and a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.

20. A 2014 Ford Focus and a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

June 18

21. A 2007 Hyundai Azera was involved in a single vehicle accident at North Ridge Circle and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

22. A 2014 Kia Sorento was involved in a single vehicle accident at 6800 State Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

23. Tabitha Ellen McKinley, 34, 725 North Howell Street, was arrested at Willowwood Drive and Cedarview Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

24. A 2021 Chevrolet Crew Cab and a 2018 Honda CRV collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

25. Thomas Leland Loflin, 36, no address given, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of third degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 19

26. License plates, valued at $51, were reported stolen at 800 Devils Glen Road.