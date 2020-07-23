Crime watch

June 19
1. A 2018 Nissan Murano, a 2019 Honda Odyssey, and a 2011 GMC TRN all collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $17,000 in damage.
June 20
2. Esteban Jauregui, 42, 156 4th Avenue, Moline, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of third offense operating while intoxicated, second or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container driver over 21.
3. A 2009 Nissan Versa and a 2006 Nissan Altima collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
June 24
4. A 2011 Kia Optima and a 2016 Honda Accord collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
June 26
5. Credit cards and cash, valued at $300, were reported stolen in the 2400 block of Navajo Drive.
6. Computer equipment and a backpack, valued at $2,329, were reported stolen in the 4200 block of Aspen Hills Drive.
June 27
7. Michelle Anderson, 37, no address given, was arrested in the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple trespass, and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.
8. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $2,500, was reported at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.1.
June 29
9. Fraudulent charges, valued at $73.50, were reported in the 5200 block of North Richmond Circle.
10. Eugene Daniel Baily, 28, 2628 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 1600 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
11. A 2007 Ford F150 and a 2006 GMC 1500 collided in the 3900 block of State Street, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
12. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $9,500 in damage.
June 30
13. A 2006 Chrysler 300 collided with a sign in the 5600 block of Barcelona Street, resulting in $3,200 in damage.
14. A 2012 Kia Optima and a 1996 Oldsmobile collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage. (no model listed for Oldsmobile)
15. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 1000 block of Middle Road.
16. A 2006 Chrysler 300 and a 2018 Jeep Ranger collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
July 1
17. Chad Andrew Ortiz, 48, 2625 Heather Lane, was arrested in the 2600 block of Heather Lane on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
18. A 2016 Honda Civic and a 2006 Dodge Ram collided in the 4800 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
19. A 2017 Jeep Renegade and a 2010 Dodge Grand Crew collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,020 in damage.
July 2
20. Cash, various cards, and a wallet, valued at $450, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive.
21. Peter Scott Bogosian, 40, 2235 East 33rd Street, Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
22. Briar Tracy Land, 25, 12784 J Avenue, Wapello, Iowa, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of third degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
23. A 2011 Ford F150 and a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado collided in the 4800 block of Competition Drive, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
24. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2015 Honda Pilot, and a 2014 Ford Mustang all collided at Falcon Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $18,500 in damage.
July 3
25. A 2006 Ford F150 and a 2014 Jeep Patriot collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
July 4
26. Various cards, a purse, and cash, valued at $103, were reported stolen in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road.
27. Timothy Hurd, 65, 5425 Valley Drive, Apt. 9, was arrested in the 3900 block of State Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
28. A 1997 GMC Yukon and a 2010 Saturn Outlook collided at State Street and 39th Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
29. A 2003 Hyundai Sonata and a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided in the 2500 block of Oak Street, resulting in $1,050 in damage.
July 5
30. A 2014 Mazda 3 Sport and a 2000 Lincoln Town Car collided in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
July 6
31. Gift cards, valued at $1,000, were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Pinnacle Pines Court.
