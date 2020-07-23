Crime watch

June 19

1. A 2018 Nissan Murano, a 2019 Honda Odyssey, and a 2011 GMC TRN all collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $17,000 in damage.

June 20

2. Esteban Jauregui, 42, 156 4th Avenue, Moline, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of third offense operating while intoxicated, second or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container driver over 21.

3. A 2009 Nissan Versa and a 2006 Nissan Altima collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

June 24

4. A 2011 Kia Optima and a 2016 Honda Accord collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.

June 26

5. Credit cards and cash, valued at $300, were reported stolen in the 2400 block of Navajo Drive.

6. Computer equipment and a backpack, valued at $2,329, were reported stolen in the 4200 block of Aspen Hills Drive.

June 27