Crime Watch

January 2
1. Dominance Kilgore, 23, 1871 River Drive, Davenport, was arrested at 1200 State Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
January 3
2. Mikia Joel Russell, 23, 6712 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, was cited at 2400 53rd Avenue on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
3. Logan William Dues, 30, 6712 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, was cited at 2400 53rd Avenue on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
January 5
4. A car part, valued at $508.26, was reported stolen at 1800 Bristol Drive.
January 6
5. A 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe collided with a fire hydrant at the 1200 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $10,500 in damage.
6. Taylor Dalton Anderson, 26, no address given, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance no marijuana, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, and providing false identification information.
7. Robert Keith Jackson, Jr., 59, 106 6th Street, was arrested at 1200 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.
January 8
8. A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2020 Freightliner M2106 collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 300, resulting in $500 in damage.
9. Jesse Ryan Love, 30, 1611 Broadlawn Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
10. A 2007 Chevrolet Impala and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee collided at Spruce Hills Drive and 18th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
January 10
11. A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2016 Toyota Camry collided at the 2600 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
January 12
12. Jacob James Clark, 41, 1440 Timberline Drive, was arrested at 4200 State Street on suspicion of third degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, fifth degree criminal mischief, possession of stolen property, and third degree burglary.
13. Kayla Marie Sands, 36, 1440 Timberline Drive, was arrested at 4200 State Street on suspicion of simple trespass.
14. A 2008 Toyota 4 Runner and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Westwood Road, resulting in $11,500 in damage.
15. A 1997 Ford Escort and a 2015 Nissan Altima collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
16. A 2017 Toyota Tacoma and a 2018 Kia Soul collided at 700 Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $350 in damage.
January 13
17. Trisha Marie Carter, 36, 2285 Crow Creek Road, was arrested at 2200 53rd Avenue on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.
January 14
18. Household goods, valued at $50, were reported stolen at 5000 Wyndham Court.
19. Cash, valued at $10, was reported stolen at 1700 Elmwood Avenue.
20. A 2015 Kia Sorento and a 1992 Ford Ranger collided at State Street and 10th Street, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
January 15
21. A 2007 Chevrolet Impala and a 2007 Honda Accord collided on Central Avenue and Pius Lane, resulting in $600 in damage.
January 17
22. Shawn Michael Baldwin, 31, 408 3rd Street E, Andalusia, Illinois, was arrested at 5000 Competition Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct, interference with official acts, and first offense public consumption/intoxication.