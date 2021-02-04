Crime Watch

January 2

1. Dominance Kilgore, 23, 1871 River Drive, Davenport, was arrested at 1200 State Street on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

January 3

2. Mikia Joel Russell, 23, 6712 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, was cited at 2400 53rd Avenue on suspicion of fifth degree theft.

3. Logan William Dues, 30, 6712 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, was cited at 2400 53rd Avenue on suspicion of fifth degree theft.

January 5

4. A car part, valued at $508.26, was reported stolen at 1800 Bristol Drive.

January 6

5. A 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe collided with a fire hydrant at the 1200 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $10,500 in damage.

6. Taylor Dalton Anderson, 26, no address given, was arrested at 800 Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance no marijuana, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, and providing false identification information.