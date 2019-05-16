{{featured_button_text}}

April 15

1 A 2008 Dodge Nitro and a 2009 Kia Optima collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $850 in damage.

April 17

2 A 2006 International Eagle Tractor and a 2018 International A26 Tractor collided in the 2700 block of 62nd Street Court, resulting in $5,500 in damage.

April 18

3 A 2015 Ford Fusion and a 2013 Honda Fit collided at Lincoln and Kimberly roads, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

4 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $100, was reported at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.

5 A 1997 Chevrolet C1500 and a 2012 Honda Accord collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $7,000 in damage.

6 A 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser and a 2016 Chevrolet Impala collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.

April 19

7 A 2015 Ford F150 and a 1993 Ford Taurus collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

8 A 2011 Harley motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

9 A 2009 Honda Pilot and a 2004 Dodge Neon collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

10 A 2012 Ford Edge collided with a sign at Red Fox Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $2,700 in damage.

April 20

11 A 2006 Ford and a 2001 Buick Lesabre collided in the 1800 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $800 in damage. 

April 22

12 A 1993 GMC Sonoma and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

13 A 2003 Honda Element and a 2015 Toyota Sienna collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

14 A 1997 Dodge Caravan and a 2005 Dodge Neon collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

15 A 2020 Freightliner Cascadia collided with a light pole at State and 10th streets, resulting in $15,000 in damage.

16 A 2013 Honda Pilot and a 2007 GMC Acadia collided in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

17 A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2006 Chevrolet CP collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

April 23

19 A 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2012 Mazda MZ6 collided in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,500 in damage.

20 A 2016 Honda CRV and a 2003 Buick Regal collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $250 in damage.

21 A 2014 Volkswagon XC60 and a 2009 Lexus G35 collided in the 2900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5 in damage. 

April 24

22 A 2017 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2015 Ford Fusion collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $22,500 in damage.

23 A 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of Indiana Avenue, resulting in $25,100 in damage.

24 A 2015 Nissan Rogue and a 2003 Subaru Legacy collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.6, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

April 25

25 A 2009 Ford Focus and a 2004 Toyota Highlander collided at Lincoln and Kimberly roads, resulting in $1,800 in damage.

26 A 2002 Toyota Avalon collided with a building in the 3200 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.

April 26

27 A 2016 Honda Civic and a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $850 in damage.

28 A 2017 Ford F150, a 2013 Mazda, a 2006 Ford Fusion, and a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.7, resulting in $25,000 in damage. 

April 27

29 A 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada and a 2016 Hyundai Sonata collided at Lincoln Road and 14th Street, resulting in $750 in damage.

30 A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2016 Subaru Legacy collided at Lincoln Road and Broadview Drive, resulting in $10,000 in damage.

31 A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2011 Ford Flex collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.

April 29

32 A 2008 Buick Enclave and a 2014 Honda Pilot collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.

April 30

33 A 2017 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2006 Jeep Liberty collided at Crow Creek and Utica Ridge roads, resulting in $3,300 in damage.

