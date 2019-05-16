April 15
1 A 2008 Dodge Nitro and a 2009 Kia Optima collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $850 in damage.
April 17
2 A 2006 International Eagle Tractor and a 2018 International A26 Tractor collided in the 2700 block of 62nd Street Court, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
April 18
3 A 2015 Ford Fusion and a 2013 Honda Fit collided at Lincoln and Kimberly roads, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
4 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $100, was reported at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.
5 A 1997 Chevrolet C1500 and a 2012 Honda Accord collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
6 A 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser and a 2016 Chevrolet Impala collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
April 19
7 A 2015 Ford F150 and a 1993 Ford Taurus collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
8 A 2011 Harley motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
9 A 2009 Honda Pilot and a 2004 Dodge Neon collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
10 A 2012 Ford Edge collided with a sign at Red Fox Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $2,700 in damage.
April 20
11 A 2006 Ford and a 2001 Buick Lesabre collided in the 1800 block of Central Avenue, resulting in $800 in damage.
April 22
12 A 1993 GMC Sonoma and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee collided on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
13 A 2003 Honda Element and a 2015 Toyota Sienna collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
14 A 1997 Dodge Caravan and a 2005 Dodge Neon collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
15 A 2020 Freightliner Cascadia collided with a light pole at State and 10th streets, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
16 A 2013 Honda Pilot and a 2007 GMC Acadia collided in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
17 A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2006 Chevrolet CP collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
18 A 1997 Dodge Caravan and a 2005 Dodge Neon collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
April 23
19 A 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2012 Mazda MZ6 collided in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
20 A 2016 Honda CRV and a 2003 Buick Regal collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $250 in damage.
21 A 2014 Volkswagon XC60 and a 2009 Lexus G35 collided in the 2900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5 in damage.
April 24
22 A 2017 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2015 Ford Fusion collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $22,500 in damage.
23 A 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of Indiana Avenue, resulting in $25,100 in damage.
24 A 2015 Nissan Rogue and a 2003 Subaru Legacy collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.6, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
April 25
25 A 2009 Ford Focus and a 2004 Toyota Highlander collided at Lincoln and Kimberly roads, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
26 A 2002 Toyota Avalon collided with a building in the 3200 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
April 26
27 A 2016 Honda Civic and a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $850 in damage.
28 A 2017 Ford F150, a 2013 Mazda, a 2006 Ford Fusion, and a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.7, resulting in $25,000 in damage.
April 27
29 A 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada and a 2016 Hyundai Sonata collided at Lincoln Road and 14th Street, resulting in $750 in damage.
30 A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2016 Subaru Legacy collided at Lincoln Road and Broadview Drive, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
31 A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica and a 2011 Ford Flex collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
April 29
32 A 2008 Buick Enclave and a 2014 Honda Pilot collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
April 30
33 A 2017 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2006 Jeep Liberty collided at Crow Creek and Utica Ridge roads, resulting in $3,300 in damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.