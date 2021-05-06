Crime Watch

8. A 2021 Ford Ranger and a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt collided at Fawn Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.

9. A 2018 Ford Focus and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Devils Glen Road and Pleasant Drive, resulting in $,3000 in damage.

April 16

10. A 2011 Audi A4 and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta collided at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $500 in damage.

11. A 2015 Ford F750 and a 2007 Ford Taurus collided at Ontario Avenue and Creek Drive, resulting in $600 in damage.

12. Sean Michael Macey, 46, 5177 School House Road, was arrested at 53rd Avenue and Remington Road on suspicion of first offense operating while in toxicated.

April 17

13. Elizabeth Ann Lane, 35, 306 Hughes Street, McCausland, Iowa, was arrested at 2300 Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

April 19

14. A 2015 Ford Focus and a 2017 Honda Civic collided at 18th Street and Brookside Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

April 20

15. A 2019 Dodge Ram and a 2012 Ford F15 collided at Holmes Street and Mississippi Boulevard, resulting in $700 in damage.

