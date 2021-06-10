Crime Watch

8. A 2013 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2020 Toyota Sienna collided at 1100 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,100 in damage.

May 17

9. A 2011 Dodge Caliber and a 2006 Toyota Highlander collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

10. A hit and run accident, no damage total listed, was reported at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.2.

May 19

11. A 2001 Buick Lesabre and a 2006 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.

12. Fraudulent credit card use, damage totaling $10,226, was reported at 3100 State Street.

13. A 2014 Dodge Charger and a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

14. A 2006 Ford F350 and a 2017 Jeep Compass collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.

May 21

15. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported at 2800 Summertree Avenue.

May 22

16. Tools, valued at $32,325, were reported stolen at 4600 53rd Avenue.