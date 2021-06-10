Crime Watch

May 1
1. A 2017 Toyota Camry and a 2004 Infiniti G35 collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
May 5
2. A 2006 Ford Fusion and a 2015 Nissan Rogue collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $650 in damage.
May 8
3. A 2012 Dodge Charger collided with a guard rail on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
May 11
4. A 2020 BMW X7 and a 2004 Honda Element collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $500 in damage.
May 13
5. A 2018 Chevrolet Express Van and a 2017 Nissan Rogue collided at Parkway Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
May 14
6. Austin James Becker, 26, 2564 300th Avenue, Dewitt, Iowa, was arrested at 3500 Belmont Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 16
7. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2016 Ford Escape collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
8. A 2013 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2020 Toyota Sienna collided at 1100 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,100 in damage.
May 17
9. A 2011 Dodge Caliber and a 2006 Toyota Highlander collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
10. A hit and run accident, no damage total listed, was reported at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.2.
May 19
11. A 2001 Buick Lesabre and a 2006 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
12. Fraudulent credit card use, damage totaling $10,226, was reported at 3100 State Street.
13. A 2014 Dodge Charger and a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
14. A 2006 Ford F350 and a 2017 Jeep Compass collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
May 21
15. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported at 2800 Summertree Avenue.
May 22
16. Tools, valued at $32,325, were reported stolen at 4600 53rd Avenue.
17. Robert John Lezotte, 79, 3728 Thunder Ridge Road, was arrested at 4800 Competition Drive on suspicion of second offense operating while intoxicated.
18. A 2015 Toyota SUV and a 2014 Ford F15 collided at 2900 Devils Glen Road, resulting in $167 in damage.
May 23
19. Antwan McCollough, 34, 1005 39th Street, apt. 12, was arrested at 3900 State Street on suspicion of second offense domestic abuse assault.
20. Deshawn Conwell, 30, 1308 Farnam Street, apt. 2, Davenport, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance.
May 26
21. Michele Lynn Hoxsey, 39, 2029 Canal Shore Drive SW, LeClaire, was arrested at 900 25th Street on suspicion of simple trespass and first offense public consumption/intoxication.