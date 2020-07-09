Crime watch

11. A 2000 Cadillac Escalade, a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country, and a 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited CV all collided in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive, resulting in $4,800 in damage.

June 9

12. A 2008 Honda CRV and a 2005 Kia Sedona collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

13. Kenneth Duane Lamb, 56, 5714 New Castle Lane, was arrested in the 5700 block of New Castle Lane on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communication.

14. License plates, valued at $25, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.

15. A 2001 Ford F150, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.

June 10

16. A 2008 Peterbilt dump truck and a 2014 Honda Accord collided at Grant Street and 19th Street, resulting in $14,000 in damage.

17. Tools, valued at $2500, were reported stolen in the 7100 block of State Street.

June 11

18. A 2019 Kia Sorento and a 2010 Honda Accord collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $6,500 in damage.