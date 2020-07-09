Crime watch

June 4
1. A simple assault was reported in the 2300 block of Kingsway Drive.
2. Detavion Marques Levi, 23, 935 17th Street, apt. 10, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and second degree theft of a motor vehicle.
3. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 1000 block of Broadlawn Avenue.
4. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 4800 block of Competition Drive.
June 6
5. Fraudulent transaction, valued at $5,940, was reported in the 3300 block of Chateau Knoll.
6. Fraud, valued at $490, was reported in the 5000 block of Coachman Court.
7. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 3600 block of Chateau Knoll.
8. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road.
June 8
9. A car part, valued at $2,400, was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Middle Road.
10. A 2008 Buick Lacrosse and a 1996 Ford Taurus collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
11. A 2000 Cadillac Escalade, a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country, and a 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited CV all collided in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive, resulting in $4,800 in damage.
June 9
12. A 2008 Honda CRV and a 2005 Kia Sedona collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
13. Kenneth Duane Lamb, 56, 5714 New Castle Lane, was arrested in the 5700 block of New Castle Lane on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communication.
14. License plates, valued at $25, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.
15. A 2001 Ford F150, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.
June 10
16. A 2008 Peterbilt dump truck and a 2014 Honda Accord collided at Grant Street and 19th Street, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
17. Tools, valued at $2500, were reported stolen in the 7100 block of State Street.
June 11
18. A 2019 Kia Sorento and a 2010 Honda Accord collided at Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
19. A 2014 Ford Explorer and a 2017 Cadillac XT5 collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
June 12
20. A trailer, valued at $1,500, was reported stolen at 53rd Avenue and Addyson Drive.
June 13
21. Cash, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 3000 block of South Hampton Drive.
22. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 1200 block of Middle Road.
June 14
23. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 1900 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
24. A 2018 Toyota RAV 4 collided with a bicyclist at Middle Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
June 15
25. A 2017 Subaru WRX, a 2015 Nissan Rogue, and a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu all collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $18,500 in damage.
June 16
26. A 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2018 Mazda CX-5 collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $350 in damage.
27. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $2,700 in damage.
28. Mark Aaron Peters, 44, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 3500 block of Belmont Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
29. A hit and run accident, damage totaling $7,000, was reported in the 3400 block of Devils Glen Road.
June 17
30. Bryan Connell, 42, 802 South Ohio Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 4th Street and River Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
June 18
31. Fraud by electronic transfer, valued at $72.02, was reported in the 2400 block of 53rd Avenue.
