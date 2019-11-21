Crime Watch

October 10
1 -- Cash, clothes, jewelry, electronics and a purse, valued at $650, were reported stolen in the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive.
October 15
2 -- Tools, valued at $1500, were reported stolen in the 6400 block of State Street.
October 18
3 -- A 2017 Buick Lacrosse and a 2018 Mazda CX5 collided at State Street and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,000 in damages.
4 -- A 1997 Mercury Marquis and a 2014 Infiniti QX60 collided at 18th Street and Brookside Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
October 19
5 -- Jeremy Alexander Flaws, 26, 440 Lindhardt Road, Carlisle, Iowa, was arrested in the 1300 block of State Street on suspicion of interference with official acts.
October 21
6 -- Tromaine Kavata Smith, 22, 3116 Chateau Knoll, was arrested in the 3100 block of Chateau Knoll on suspicion of intimidation domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communication.
7 -- Checks, valued at $800, were reported stolen in the 3200 block of State Street.
October 22
8 -- Identity theft, valued at $194.27, was reported in the 2800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
9 -- Alyssa Jo Honn, 31, 815 Cascade Drive, Rock Island, was arrested in the 2600 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of theft operating a motor vehicle without owners consent.
10 -- A license plate, valued at $10, was reported stolen in the 5500 block of Valley Drive.
11 -- A 2007 Toyota Camry and a 2018 GMC Sierra collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $4,000 in damages.
12 -- A 2004 Toyota Camry and a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
October 23
13 -- Jewelry and prescription medication, valued at $80, was reported stolen in the 2600 block of Heather Lane.
14 -- A 2013 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2014 Ford Focus collided at 56th Avenue and Falcon Drive, resulting in $2,800 in damages.
October 24
15 -- Cash, valued at $2, was reported stolen in the 3700 block of Deerbrook Drive.
16 -- Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 1400 block of Hillside Drive.
17 -- Cash, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 3600 block of Deerbrook Drive.
18 -- Fraud, totaling $9,952.91, was reported in the 1900 block of Kimberly Road.
19 -- A 1991 Chevrolet Caprice and a 2007 Chrysler Touring collided at Grant Street and 13th Street, resulting in $250 in damages.
October 25
20 -- Joann Marie Smith, 36, 3401 Blackhawk Road, Rock Island, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
21 -- Aubrey Marshall, 31, 345 8th St., was arrested in the 300 block of 8th Street on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.
22 -- Todd Allen Nosa, 47, 5425 Valley Drive, was arrested at 27th Street and State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
23 -- A 2001 Ford F150 and a 2010 Toyota Matrix collided at Tanglefoot Road and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $8,000 in damages.
October 26
24 -- Gift cards, vehicle parts, and various cards were reported stolen in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road.
25 -- James Robert Pierce, 48, 214 3rd East SE Ave., Oelwein, Iowa, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
26 -- Fraud, valued at $3,500, was reported in the 2700 block of Bellevue Avenue.
27 -- A 2010 Ford Fusion and a 2012 Chevrolet Impala collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damages.
28 -- A 2010 Nissan Sentra and a 2010 Audi Q5 collided at Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $3,000 in damages.
October 27
29 -- Joseph Thomas Lund, 29, 2906 W. 68th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
30 -- A bicycle, valued at $500, was reported stolen in the 1900 block of Plum Tree Road.
31 -- A 2004 Ford Expedition and a 2016 Nissan Versa collided in the 1800 block of Sutton Place, resulting in $1,650 in damages.
October 28
32 -- Electronics, valued at $319, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of Cypress Drive.
33 -- Greyson Sean McKee, 21, 2750 Tech Drive, Apt. 208, was arrested in the 2700 block of Tech Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
34 -- Gage Jeremy Dornbush, 21, no address given, was arrested in the 2700 block of Tech Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
35 -- Brittany Alexis Panozzo, 34, 411 E. 12th St., Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74, mile marker 2.6, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession or distribution of a taxable substance without a tax stamp.
36 -- Darquez Bonner, 26, 1509 40th St., Rock Island, was arrested at Interstate 74, mile marker 2.6, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
37 -- Alex James Haines, 25, 300 Bridge Lane, Apt. 3, Walcott, Iowa, was arrested at Parkway Drive and Skyline Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
38 -- Bishop Kane Sibley, 24, 607 7th St., Colona, Illinois, was arrested at Parkway Drive and Skyline Drive on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
October 29
39 -- A 2015 Jeep Patriot and a 2003 Ford F150 collided at Devils Glen Road and Summertree Avenue, resulting in $9,000 in damages.
40 -- A 2004 Chrysler Sebring and a 2016 Buick Encore collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damages.
October 31
41 -- Forgery, valued at $225, was reported in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive.
42 -- James Henry Thomas, Jr., 30, 814 W. 15th St., Davenport, was arrested at Grant Street and 14th Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
43 -- A 2013 Honda Civic and a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damages.
November 2
44 -- Attempted murder was reported in the 5400 block of Valley Drive.
November 3
45 -- Brandon Lee Cosper, 25, 1444 W. 4th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
November 5
46 -- A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, valued at $15,000, was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Parkwild Drive.