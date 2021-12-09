Crime watch

September 13
1. A Dewalt Flex 20/60 6ah battery, valued at $163.96, was reported stolen, but later recovered, at the 1800 block of Grant Street.
October 29
2. A broken window, valued at approximately $400, was reported at the 1400 block of Kimberly Road.
October 30
3. Glasses, valued at $20, and five costume necklaces, valued at approximately $20, were reported stolen from the 7100 block of State Street.
November 2
4. Deven Allen Lyons, 19, 3608 Greenbrier Drive, was cited for assault on peace officers and others at the 3600 block of Greenbrier Drive.
5. Alexandrea Jo Fencl, 32, 3608 Greenbrier Drive, was arrested at the 3600 block of Greenbrier Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts, assault on peace officers and others, and assault causing injury on peace officers and others.
November 3
6. Fraudulent unemployment benefits, valued at over $1,000, was reported at the 3800 block of Lake View Court.
7. A 2012 Ford Escape, a 2017 Honda Accord EX and a 2010 Ford Expedition XLT collided at 53rd Avenue and Falcon Avenue, resulting in $10,500 in damage.
November 4
8. A Gravity BMX bicycle, valued at approximately $210, was reported stolen at the 2900 block of Middle Road.
9. A Havoc mountain bike, valued at approximately $148, was reported stolen at the 2000 block of Middle Road.
November 5
10. Lost property was reported at the 1900 block of Chateau Knoll.
November 6
11. John Robert Gull, 27, 1725 Plum Tree Road, was arrested at the 900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of an interstate warrant, improper use of registration and driving while license was denied, suspended or cancelled.
12. Various food and alcohol items, valued at $98.54, were reported stolen from the 5100 block of 18th Street.
November 7
13. Shots were reported fired at the 100 block of River Drive.
November 8
14. Identity theft, resulting in $4,700 in fraudulent charges, was reported at the 5100 block of Davis Street.
15. Property damage, resulting in approximately $489 in damages, was reported at the 2500 block of E Crest Avenue.
November 9
16. A 2020 GMC Sierra, a 2015 Lexus R35 and a 2020 Acura MDX collided at Middle Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
November 11
17. A 2020 Honda CR-V LX and a 2017 Volvo XC90 collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $3,700 in damage.
November 12
18. A juvenile was arrested for OWI, first offense and careless driving at Middle Road and Parkway Drive.
19. A 2½ ton floor jack, valued at $96.30, was reported stolen at the 1800 block of Grant Street.
20. A 2007 Nissan and a 2013 Toyota Prius collided at Devils Glen Road and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
21. A 2017 Toyota Tundra, a 2003 GMC Yukon and a 2019 International Boxtruck collided at the 4-mile mark of Interstate 74, resulting in $59,000 in damage.
November 13
22. Intimidation, assault with a dangerous weapon, was reported at the 1000 block of Utica Ridge Place.
23. Vandalism, resulting in approximately $2,000 in damage, was reported at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
24. A wallet, valued at $20, was reported stolen at the 1000 block of Utica Ridge Place.
25. A 2005 Honda Civic Hybrid and a 2015 Nissan Murano collided at Middle Road and AAA Court, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
26. A 2016 Dodge Dart SXT and a 2012 Ford Focus SE collided at the 1100 block of Parkway Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
November 14
27. Jarian Beason, 30, 6210 Scott Street, Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Road on suspicion of eluding, OWI first offense, second degree criminal mischief resulting in $2,000 in damage, interference with official acts, driving while license was denied, suspended or cancelled, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain control, failure to maintain safety belt, reckless driving, and speeding.
28. Ronald Thomas Davis, 72, 65 Manor Drive, Eldridge, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Middle Road on suspicion of domestic assault with injury, obstruction of emergency communications and OWI second offense.
29. A juvenile was arrested at the 1800 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of interference with official acts and assault on peace officers and others.
November 15
30. Bobby Earl Thompson Jr., 32, 3105 N Fairmount Street, Davenport, was arrested at 12th Street and Grant Street for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
31. A 2019 Ford F25 and a 2021 Honda Ridgeline collided at the 3800 block of Belmont Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
32. A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2018 Hyundai Sonata collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $1,600 in damage.
33. A 2017 BMW X3 and a 2012 Chrysler 200 Touring collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
November 16
34. A 2017 GMC Terrain and a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
35. Lester Fleming-Swafford, 31, 2917 6th Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of OWI first offense, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
36. A 2015 Toyota Sienna and a 2013 Chevrolet Impala collided at the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
37. A 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2013 Ford Fiesta collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
38. A 2013 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2019 Dodge Durango XST collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
November 17
39. A 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE collided at Devils Glen Road and 43rd Avenue Court, resulting in $400 in damage.
40. Haley Hollingshed Jr., 34, no address given, was arrested at the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of shoplifting consumable goods, valued at $119.39.
41. A 2008 Honda Accord, valued at $4,000, was reported stolen from the 6200 block of Eagle Ridge Road.
November 18
42. A 2017 Ford 250 Super Duty and a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee collided at the 4800 block of Heatherstone Road, resulting in $6,250 in damage.
43. A Chevrolet Impala was reported stolen, but later recovered, from the 900 block of Pius Lane.
44. A Sure-Trac brand utility trailer, valued at $5,500, was reported stolen from the 7500 block of State Street.
45. Hasan Isaiah Kelly, 24, 524 N Lincoln Court, Davenport, was arrested at the 1300 block of Glencoe Lane on suspicion of an intrastate warrant and possession of a controlled substance.
46. Fraud in the amount of $4016.77 was reported at the 2800 block of Bellevue Avenue.
47. A Haro dirt bike, valued at $295, was reported stolen at the 500 block of 23rd Street.
48. A juvenile was cited for fifth degree theft at the 1700 block of 18th Street.
49. Theft of $46,900 was reported at the 1700 block of Prairie Vista Drive.
50. Vandalism of vehicle parts, valued at $376, was reported at the 1600 block of Brown Street.
51. A 2016 Ford Escape and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
November 19
52. A 2004 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2014 Honda Accord collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $1,700 in damage.
53. A backpack, valued at $50 and later recovered, was reported stolen from the 3100 block of Somerset Drive.
54. Burglary from an unoccupied vehicle was reported at the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road.
55. A $229.99 charge on a fraudulent Pay Pal was reported at the 4400 block of 18th Street.
56. Burglary of an unoccupied motor vehicle was reported at the 3100 block of Somerset Drive.
57. Melbria Elithia Heard, 30, 1906 11th Avenue A, Moline, was arrested at 12th Street and State Street on suspicion of an intrastate warrant.
58. Dekeisha Ann Bryant, 30, 5425 Valley Drive, was arrested at AAA Court and Middle Road on suspicion of drug paraphernalia.
November 20
59. A hit-and-run accident was reported at the 5100 block of Competition Drive.
60. Elizabeth O Brown, 37, 2813 W Parkridge Drive, Peoria, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
November 21
61. A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT was involved in a single-vehicle accident, at the 2400 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
62. Jeffrey Allen Collins, 45, 806 State Street, was arrested on suspicion of a violation of no contact or protective order at the 800 block of State Street.
63. A 2005 Honda Pilot and a 2021 Kia K5 GT Line collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Harmony Drive, resulting in $200 in damage.
November 22
64. A 2021 Chevrolet 3500 and a 2007 Ford Escape collided at Grant Street and 18th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.