February 17
1 A 2004 Kia Sorento and a 2002 Saturn L100 collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
2 A 2005 Chevrolet Impala and a 2009 Honda Accord collided at Interstate 74-mile marker 3, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
3 A 2002 Chevrolet Impala collided with a light pole at Interstate 74-mile marker 3.6, resulting in $8,500 in damage.
February 18
4 A 2006 Honda VN and a 2000 Lincoln Town car collided in the 800 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $3,300 in damage.
February 19
5 A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2009 Mazda 6 collided on the Interstate 74 bridge, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
6 A 2017 Volvo XC60 and a 2009 Honda Accord collided in the 2400 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
February 20
7 A 2006 Lexus RX and a 2015 Chevrolet Impala collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $800 in damage.
February 21
8 A 2013 Ford F150 and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee collided in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
9 A 2014 Chevrolet Impala and a 2006 Dodge collided in the 3300 block of State Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
10 A 2018 International 999 semi-truck and a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze collided in the 1400 block of Birchwood Drive, resulting in $300 in damage.
11 Adan Rodriguez-Pena, 20, 228 West 3rd St., Davenport, was arrested at 30th and State streets on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license denied, suspended, or cancelled.
12 A 2014 Ford Escape and a 2015 Nissan Rogue collided at Kimberly and Middle roads, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
February 22
13 A 2018 Chevrolet 2500 and a 2016 Volvo tractor collided in the 1800 block of State Street, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
February 23
14 A 2018 Toyota 4 Runner and a 2019 Kia Sorento collided at Interstate 74-mile marker 4.9, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
15 Groceries, valued at $50, were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
16 A 2010 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2018 Infiniti QX60 collided in the 1200 block of Meadowlane Drive, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
February 24
17 Striking an unattended vehicle, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 4000 block of Tanglefoot Terrace.
February 25
18 Joe Layne McCleary, 55, 609 SW 2nd Ave., Cascade, Iowa, was arrested in the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license denied or revoked, and urinating or defecating.
February 26
19 A 1997 Buick Park Avenue and a 2018 Ford Escape collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
20 A 2001 Toyota and a 2015 Ford F150 collided at 4th Street and River Drive, resulting in $700 in damage.
21 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $300, was reported in the 600 block of River Drive.
22 Levert Winston, 46, 5125 Garner Drive, Davenport, was arrested in the 3300 block of 18th Street on suspicion of simple assault.
23 A ring, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of State Street.
24 A 2011 Kia Sportage and a 2015 Ford F150 collided in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $35,000 in damage.
25 A 2017 Honda Fit and a 2000 Toyota RAV 4 collided at Tanglefoot and Utica Ridge roads, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
February 27
26 Zachary Earl Bohannon, 29, 1014 37th Ave., East Moline, was arrested in the 400 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
February 28
27 Shatysia Keyra Aurthur, 19, 2030 Emerald Drive, Davenport, was arrested in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of simple trespass.
28 Alexander David Ahlgren, 23, 303 Walnut St., Apt 1, Princeton, Iowa, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of third-or subsequent offense public consumption/intoxication.
29 A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2008 Mercury Mariner collided in the 3400 block of 18th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
March 1
30 A 2013 Toyota RAV 4 and a 2013 Buick Lacrosse collided at Windsor and Oxford drives, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
31 A hit-and-run creash, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 500 block of 23rd Street.
32 Keith Ray Williams, 30, 1023 Park Ave., Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of first-offense public intoxication/consumption.
33 Food, valued at $65, was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Belmont Road.
34 A 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2016 Ford Fusion collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $5,350 in damage.
March 2
35 A 2004 Honda Civic and a 2000 Chevrolet Impala collided at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $500 in damage.
36 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 1100 block of Grant Street.
37 Michael Joseph Castro, 56, 2233 Central Ave., was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
March 3
38 A 2014 Honda Pilot and a 2015 Volkswagen Passat collided at Grant and 14th streets, resulting in $400 in damage.
March 4
39 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 2900 block of Oak Street.
40 Kurt Barry Smith, 63, 1327 Pershing Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 1600 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
41 A 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox collided in the 3300 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
