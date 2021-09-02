Crime Watch

July 20
1. Tools, valued at $399, were reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
July 21
2. Nathan Jeffery Poell, 30, 25820 162nd Avenue, Long Grove, Iowa, was arrested at Belmont Road and Middle Road on suspicion of interference with official acts.
3. Austin Thomas Lyon, 24, 4320 Belmont Road, was arrested at Belmont Road and Middle Road on suspicion of interference with official acts.
4. Colten Elliot Vogel, 25, 1701 Eagles Crest Avenue, Apt G5, Davenport, was arrested at Belmont Road and Middle Road on suspicion of interference with official acts.
July 26
5. A car part, valued at $250, was reported stolen at 2900 Hawthorne Drive.
July 29
6. A key, handbag, and cash, valued at $750, were reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.
August 5
7. Tools, valued at $1,575, were reported stolen at 3200 Moencks Court.
August 6
8. A 2007 Saturn Skye collided with a traffic signal at Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $12,000 in damage.
August 8
9. A car part, valued at $1,000, was reported stolen at 1800 Isle Parkway.
August 10
10. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2005 Lexus ES330 collided at Grant Street and 13th Street, resulting in $800 in damage.
11. Raven Janae Ramsey, 22, 4928 Harrison Street, Davenport, was arrested at 800 Hillside Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
August 11
12. A 2002 Toyota RAV and a 2014 Kia Sorento collided at State Street and 16th Street, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
13. Richard Yates, III., 50, 2226 North Pioneer Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and providing false identification information.
August 12
14. Heaven Leigh Wages, 34, no address given, was arrested at 1400 Kimberly Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
15. Angela Marie Sherwood, 46, no address given, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
16. Ieshia Lynn Mitchell, 19, no address given, was arrested at 900 Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
August 13
17. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler collided with an animal at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
18. A 2012 Ford Focus and a 2019 Hyundai Accent collided at Field Sike Drive and Creekside Lane, resulting in $500 in damage.
19. Amyah Ariana Hudson, 22, 3108 18th Street, was arrested at 18th Street and Middle Road on suspicion of second degree theft of a motor vehicle and habitual offender driving while barred.
20. Kenyoti Zuberi Hopson, 22, 3108 18th Street, was arrested at 18th Street and Middle Road on suspicion of second degree theft of a motor vehicle.
August 14
21. Larry Lee Hines, II, 37, 3802 Boies Avenue, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of assault causing injury on a peace officer and others, interference with official acts, providing false identification information, fifth degree fraudulent practice, and an intrastate warrant.
August 15
22. Alcohol, valued at $70, was reported stolen at 900 Middle Road.
23. Misty Martsolf, 42, 24844 Ambrose Road, Plainfield, Illinois, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.
24. William Lee Wardell, Jr., 53, 704 South 9th Avenue, Eldridge, Iowa, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container passenger over 21.
August 16
25. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,000, was reported at 3800 Tanglefoot Lane.
26. Dangelo Martez Rush, 25, 3722 Esplanade Avenue, apt. 9, Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and 14th Street on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication and interference with official acts.
August 17
27. Electronics, valued at $740, were reported stolen at 2200 23rd Street.