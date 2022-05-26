Crime watch

- Between April 22 and 23 a theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $1,500, was reported in the 900 block of 40th Avenue
- Between April 24 and 25 property damage by vandalism, valued at $450, was reported in the 3500 block of 53 Avenue
- On April 25, Tyler Waeyaert, 23, 2510 Oak St. was arrested for being ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Elm Street
- On April 25 theft of 225 lbs. of copper wire and fittings, valued at $915 was reported in the 5800 block of State Street
- On April 26 Carey Robinson, 43, 6745 Joseph Way was arrested in the 6700 block of Joseph Way for residential burglary of a coat, gloves, knife, headphones and food, all valued at $106
- On April 26 a theft in the 4000 block of State Street was reported. A forklift and washing machine, together, valued at $22,500, were stolen
- Christine Rojas, 50, 1816 Logan St., Muscatine, was arrested on April 27 for trespassing in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway
- Shoplifting of over-the-counter items, valued at $275, was reported on April 29 in the 800 block of Middle Road
- Jamie Osborn, 40, 801 19 Ave., Rock Island, was arrested on April 29 for shoplifting in the 800 block of Middle Road. Over-the-counter items and consumables, valued at $45, were taken
- Huson Ellison, 37, was cited for no drivers license in an crash at State Street and US 67 South ramp to I-74 on April 29. The accident caused $3,000 damage to his motorcycle and $1,000 damage to another vehicle
- Between April 30 and May 2 a residential burglary was reported in the 5800 block of Settlers Pointe Circle. A DeWalt tile saw with a 10’ blade, valued at $1,100, was stolen
- Between April 30 and May 1 a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Horizon Court. A silver bracelet with an engraved emerald stone, valued at $600, was stolen
- Mary Fugate, 44, 6115 Clough Dr., Davenport, was arrested May 1 on the I-74 bridge, eastbound, for driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating without registration
- Tabitha McKinley, 35, no address given, Davenport, was arrested on May 1 at the intersection of 19 Street and Central Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, driving with a suspended license, and operating without proper registration
- Cari Cooney, 39, 2404 Salem Court, was arrested May 1 in the 2400 block of Salem Court for domestic fighting
- Brian Richardson, 28, 1510 36 Ave., Moline was arrested at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and East River Drive for a first offense OWI, turning from an improper lane, and improper registration plate lamp
- On May 1 a hit and run accident was reported in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway
- On May 2 a theft from a motor vehicle in the 3900 block of Aspen Hills Drive was reported.
- On May 2, a wooden mailbox in the 5300 block of Berkshire St. valued at $297, was damaged
- On May 2, a picture window, valued at $750, was destroyed in the 500 block of River Drive
- On May 3 a windshield, valued at $250, was damaged in the 1000 block of 39th Street
- On May 3, Hwa Murphy, 83, was cited at 18th Street and Crow Creek Road for operating a vehicle in a negligent manner, making an improper turn, causing $5,000 damage to her vehicle and $8,000 damage to another vehicle
- On May 3, John Bruckner, 63, was cited in the 5100 block of Competition Drive for operating a vehicle in a careless manner by backing improperly, causing $500 damage to his vehicle and $700 damage to another vehicle
- On May 4, Melissa Nell, 25, was cited at Kimberly Road and Lincoln Road for failure to stop in an assured clear distance, causing $5,000 damage to her vehicle and $2,000 damage to another vehicle
- Jeff Collins, 46, 806 State St. was arrested in the 800 block of State Street for assault and violation of a no-contact order
- On May 8, a theft of a front bumper from a motor vehicle took place in the 3000 block of Willowwood Drive
