Crime Watch

Crime watch

  1. Between April 22 and 23 a theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $1,500, was reported in the 900 block of 40th Avenue
  2. Between April 24 and 25 property damage by vandalism, valued at $450, was reported in the 3500 block of 53 Avenue
  3. On April 25, Tyler Waeyaert, 23, 2510 Oak St. was arrested for being ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance in the 3700 block of Elm Street
  4. On April 25 theft of 225 lbs. of copper wire and fittings, valued at $915 was reported in the 5800 block of State Street
  5. On April 26 Carey Robinson, 43, 6745 Joseph Way was arrested in the 6700 block of Joseph Way for residential burglary of a coat, gloves, knife, headphones and food, all valued at $106
  6. On April 26 a theft in the 4000 block of State Street was reported. A forklift and washing machine, together, valued at $22,500, were stolen
  7. Christine Rojas, 50, 1816 Logan St., Muscatine, was arrested on April 27 for trespassing in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway
  8. Shoplifting of over-the-counter items, valued at $275, was reported on April 29 in the 800 block of Middle Road
  9. Jamie Osborn, 40, 801 19 Ave., Rock Island, was arrested on April 29 for shoplifting in the 800 block of Middle Road. Over-the-counter items and consumables, valued at $45, were taken
  10. Huson Ellison, 37, was cited for no drivers license in an crash at State Street and US 67 South ramp to I-74 on April 29. The accident caused $3,000 damage to his motorcycle and $1,000 damage to another vehicle
  11. Between April 30 and May 2 a residential burglary was reported in the 5800 block of Settlers Pointe Circle. A DeWalt tile saw with a 10’ blade, valued at $1,100, was stolen
  12. Between April 30 and May 1 a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Horizon Court. A silver bracelet with an engraved emerald stone, valued at $600, was stolen
  13. Mary Fugate, 44, 6115 Clough Dr., Davenport, was arrested May 1 on the I-74 bridge, eastbound, for driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating without registration
  14. Tabitha McKinley, 35, no address given, Davenport, was arrested on May 1 at the intersection of 19 Street and Central Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, driving with a suspended license, and operating without proper registration
  15. Cari Cooney, 39, 2404 Salem Court, was arrested May 1 in the 2400 block of Salem Court for domestic fighting
  16. Brian Richardson, 28, 1510 36 Ave., Moline was arrested at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and East River Drive for a first offense OWI, turning from an improper lane, and improper registration plate lamp
  17. On May 1 a hit and run accident was reported in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway
  18. On May 2 a theft from a motor vehicle in the 3900 block of Aspen Hills Drive was reported.
  19. On May 2, a wooden mailbox in the 5300 block of Berkshire St. valued at $297, was damaged
  20. On May 2, a picture window, valued at $750, was destroyed in the 500 block of River Drive
  21. On May 3 a windshield, valued at $250, was damaged in the 1000 block of 39th Street
  22. On May 3, Hwa Murphy, 83, was cited at 18th Street and Crow Creek Road for operating a vehicle in a negligent manner, making an improper turn, causing $5,000 damage to her vehicle and $8,000 damage to another vehicle
  23. On May 3, John Bruckner, 63, was cited in the 5100 block of Competition Drive for operating a vehicle in a careless manner by backing improperly, causing $500 damage to his vehicle and $700 damage to another vehicle
  24. On May 4, Melissa Nell, 25, was cited at Kimberly Road and Lincoln Road for failure to stop in an assured clear distance, causing $5,000 damage to her vehicle and $2,000 damage to another vehicle
  25. Jeff Collins, 46, 806 State St. was arrested in the 800 block of State Street for assault and violation of a no-contact order
  26. On May 8, a theft of a front bumper from a motor vehicle took place in the 3000 block of Willowwood Drive
