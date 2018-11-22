October 22
1 Bad check fraud, valued at $200, was reported in the 2900 block of Sun Valley Court.
October 24
2 A 2014 Toyota Corolla and a 2015 Jeep Patriot collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
October 26
3 A 2012 Mini Cooper and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado collided in the 00 block of Parklane Circle, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
4 A 2018 Ford truck collided with a building in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
October 27
5 A 2017 Nissan Rogue and a 2017 Toyota Camry collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
6 A 2003 Buick Century and a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $300 in damage.
October 28
7 A 2018 Nissan Versa and a 2018 Ford Escape collided in the 3400 block of Middle Road, resulting in $400 in damage.
8 A 2012 Nissan Maxima collided with a cable barrier at Interstate 80 mile marker 298, resulting in $21,000 in damage.
October 29
9 A 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser collided with a deer in the 1200 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
10 A 2015 Ford F150, a 2008 GMC Savanna, and a 2015 Dodge Ram collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.3, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
11 A 2005 Kia Sportage and a 2015 Cadillac SRX collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $10,500 in damage.
October 30
12 Clothing, electronics, tools, and firearms, valued at $6,903, were reported stolen in the 5000 block of Wyndham Court.
13 A purse and headphones, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 5800 block of California Drive.
14 A 2011 Ford Edge and a 2008 Ford F150, valued at 12,000, were reported stolen in the 900 block of 19th Street.
October 31
15 Monte William Sayles, 55, 722 27th St., was arrested in the 900 block of 27th Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
16 A 2009 Dodge Journey and a 2018 Ford Explorer collided in the 2100 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
November 1
17 A tool, valued at $1,100, was reported stolen in the 7200 block of Devils Glen Road.
18 A 2003 Dodge Durango, valued at $5,000, was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Central Avenue.
19 David Michael Navarro, 30, 2237 West Lombard St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
20 A lock, clothing and Suzuki Motorcycle, valued at $2,020, were reported stolen in the 2100 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
21 A tire, valued at $125, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Pius Lane.
22 Penny Clausen-Sherpa, 53, 809 West 6th St., Apt 4, Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and Kimberly Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
23 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 2300 block of Maplecrest Road.
24 A 2007 Kenworth semi-truck and a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox collided at State Street and 12th Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
November 2
25 John Brian Garrett, 46, 1317 SW Canal Shore Drive, Iowa, was arrested in the 2300 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
26 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 1200 Brown Street.
27 A 2013 Ford Edge and a 2013 Buick Enclave collided in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
28 A 2015 Dodge Charger and a 2018 Western Star dump truck collided in the 2200 block of State Street, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
November 3
29 A 2011 Ford Escape and a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan collided in the 500 block of Holmes Street, resulting in $700 in damage.
30 A key, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 5000 block of Davis Street.
November 5
31 A tree stump grinder and trailer, valued at $1,300, was reported stolen in the 3200 block of State Street.
32 Tools and scrap wire, valued at $3,000, were reported stolen in the 2500 block of State Street.
33 Fraudulent practice, no value listed, was reported in the 4700 block of School House Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.